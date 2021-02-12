BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Canon City 61, Harrison 47
At Harrison: Canon City jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter on the way to a CSML South win, remaining undefeated in league play.
Canon City is 5-1 and 4-0 in CSML. Harrison is 3-4 and 2-2 in the conference.
Widefield 65, Coronado 62
At Coronado: Coronado put forth a valiant effort to eliminate a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but fell just short. The Cougars outscored Widefield 24-12 in the final eight minutes, cutting the deficit to three, but lost the CSML-South game, marking the first victory for the Gladiators this season.
Widefield held a 10-point lead at halftime and added to that lead in the third before Coronado sparked its fourth-quarter comeback.
Coronado is 2-5 and 1-3 in league play. Widefield is 1-5.
Evangelical Christian 71, Pikes Peak Christian 62
At ECA: Four Eagles finished in double figures as ECA claimed its fifth straight win.
RJ Wagner led the Eagles with 18 points, Jared Guest added 15. Vito Yacavoni scored 12 points and Michael Mann had 11. Guest and Mann had nine rebounds each and Jonah Aragon had 12 boards and scored six points. Aragon and Michael Kim had four steals each. Kim scored nine points for the Eagles.
Sand Creek 64, Elizabeth 59
James Irwin 52, Colorado Springs School 46
Thomas MacLaren 54, Atlas Prep 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 80, Mitchell 29
At Mitchell: After outscoring Mitchell 26-11 in the first quarter, the Falcons limited Mitchell to just 18 points down the stretch as they claimed their seventh straight victory, and third straight scoring 70 or more points.
Hannah Burg led Falcon with 21 points and nearly had a double-double with eight steals. Billie Fiore scored 17 for the Falcons and had eight assists. Kayla Harkema added 16 points and Kilee Wood had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Marauders fall to 3-5 and 2-3 in 4A CSML-North.
Fowler 57, Peyton 32
At Fowler: Petyon started slow, scoring just six points in the first half, but picked it up in the second. It was too little too late. Baylee Farris led Peyton with 13 points as the Panthers fell to Fowler in a tournament game.
Canon City 65, Harrison 39
Sand Creek 64, Elizabeth 44
The Classical Academy 66, Sierra 39
Coronado 57, Widefield 50
BOYS’ WRESTLING
The Classical Academy 43, Doherty 36
At Doherty: Doherty won the first four matches from 106-pounds through 126, but TCA won the remaining bouts for a win over the Spartans.
At 106-pounds Doherty’s Hayden Yates won by fall in 4:40, and Roberto Webb pinned his 113-pound opponent in just 30 seconds. At 120 pounds Mateo Arce earned a pin in 3:11 and Nathan Conklin pinned his 126-pound opponent in 2:14.
TCA’s 145-pounder David Kanaby earned a 15-0 technical fall in 5:13 and Kyler Rusin won a close 6-5 decision at 152 pounds for the Titans.
Luke Nielson (160 pounds, fall 1:26), Brendan Carroll (170 pounds, fall 1:26) and Chris Hinds (195 pounds, fall 2:32) earned pins for TCA. At 220 pounds Tanner Eide claimed a 17-2 technical fall in 4 minutes.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Douglas County 30, Vista Ridge 27
Vista Ridge’s Dakotah Livermore earned a quick pin at 127 pounds, defeating her opponent by fall in 1:02. Kaydence Bonewell won her 136-pound match for Vista Ridge in 4:36 and Amya Norman won a 4-0 decision at 185 pounds. Cheyenne Dyess claimed a win at 100 pounds with a pin in 4:56.