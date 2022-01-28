BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 54, Miami Yoder 18
At Evangelical Christian Academy: The Eagles only allowed two points in the first quarter and never looked back.
Senior Michael Mann scored a game-high 19 and fellow fourth-year standout R.J. Wagner added another 17. The Eagles moved to 10-1 with the win and have outscored opponents 577-384 this season. Their lone loss came to Sierra Grande, 57-39, last week.
Widefield 41, Harrison 40
Palmer 79, Coronado 39
Sierra 64, Mitchell 52
Lewis-Palmer 82, Cheyenne Mountain 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 53, Palmer 45
At Coronado: A communal effort for the Cougars helped win over rival Palmer Friday.
Sophomore Dayshanay Bruner led the way with a team-high 17 points, but received boosts from junior Allison Lesier (12) and senior Ella Leisher (11). The win was the second in a row for Coronado as it moved to 8-8.
A trio of Mesa Ridge, Harrison and Mitchell await the Cougars next week.
Falcon 59, Elizabeth 41
Cañon City 47, Mesa Ridge 35
The Classical Academy 63, Sand Creek 43
Mitchell 59, Sierra 50
ICE HOCKEY
Glenwood Springs 7, Air Academy 1
Castle View 5, Pine Creek 1
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Kent Denver 4
Woodland Park 5, Palmer 4
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Mesa Ridge 38, Pueblo West 33
At Pueblo West: The Grizzlies just hung on for another dual win Friday.
Pueblo West was able to nab wins in both of the final two contests of the night (160 and 170-pound), but fell just short. Mesa Ridge's state favorite, heavyweight Matthew Moore, won by 40-second pin to add a crucial six points.
Damien Reyes, Isaiah Jones and Tucker Trevino also won by pins to put the Grizzlies over the top.