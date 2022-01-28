Boys' basketball.jpg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Evangelical Christian Academy 54, Miami Yoder 18

At Evangelical Christian Academy: The Eagles only allowed two points in the first quarter and never looked back. 

Senior Michael Mann scored a game-high 19 and fellow fourth-year standout R.J. Wagner added another 17. The Eagles moved to 10-1 with the win and have outscored opponents 577-384 this season. Their lone loss came to Sierra Grande, 57-39, last week. 

Widefield 41, Harrison 40 

Palmer 79, Coronado 39

Sierra 64, Mitchell 52

Lewis-Palmer 82, Cheyenne Mountain 51

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Coronado 53, Palmer 45

At Coronado: A communal effort for the Cougars helped win over rival Palmer Friday. 

Sophomore Dayshanay Bruner led the way with a team-high 17 points, but received boosts from junior Allison Lesier (12) and senior Ella Leisher (11). The win was the second in a row for Coronado as it moved to 8-8.

A trio of Mesa Ridge, Harrison and Mitchell await the Cougars next week. 

Falcon 59, Elizabeth 41

Cañon City 47, Mesa Ridge 35

The Classical Academy 63, Sand Creek 43

Mitchell 59, Sierra 50

ICE HOCKEY 

Glenwood Springs 7, Air Academy 1

Castle View 5, Pine Creek 1

Cheyenne Mountain 5, Kent Denver 4

Woodland Park 5, Palmer 4

BOYS’ WRESTLING 

Mesa Ridge 38, Pueblo West 33

At Pueblo West: The Grizzlies just hung on for another dual win Friday. 

Pueblo West was able to nab wins in both of the final two contests of the night (160 and 170-pound), but fell just short. Mesa Ridge's state favorite, heavyweight Matthew Moore, won by 40-second pin to add a crucial six points.

Damien Reyes, Isaiah Jones and Tucker Trevino also won by pins to put the Grizzlies over the top. 