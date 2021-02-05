Regulation wasn't enough time for the area's most intense hockey rivalry to settle their first 5A South meeting of the season.
After more than 57 minutes of scrappy, heated hockey, Doherty came out on top 4-3, clinching a come-from-behind overtime victory over Pine Creek.
Doherty's Chase Chapman played hero for the Spartans, scoring the game-tying goal to force overtime late in the third period, and scored the game-winning goal in extra time.
The Spartans were down 2-0 late in the second following goals from Pine Creek's Zach Rogers and Zach Campbell. But the Spartans felt the momentum shift when defenseman Garrett Bogan found the back of the net with 20 seconds to play in the period.
"We weren't playing very smart, but once Garrett scored that goal to get us to 2-1, that was it. Everybody settled and we were fine and calm at that point," said Doherty coach Chris Mikolajczyk. "We came in the room after the second period knowing we had it."
Easton St Pierre scored the game-tying goal for Doherty with 9:42 left in the third period.
With less than two minutes left in regulation Campbell and CJ Reid took advantage of a two-on-one to give Pine Creek a 3-2 lead. But actions after the play sent Campbell to the penalty box for cross checking, and he received a game misconduct, giving Doherty a two-man advantage for the rest of regulation.
"We knew we were tiring them out and we were dominating in the zone, so we just had to stay calm and keep going," Chapman said.
Just 41 seconds later, Chapman forced overtime with a shot from the left faceoff circle. And he found the net again seven minutes later for the game winner in overtime.
"Going on the 5 on 3 we knew we had a chance to tie it up, and we got lucky a little bit - I didn't really see the shot, I just kinda shot it," Champan said of his third-period goal.
"It's always good to beat your rivals, and this always a good game and so much fun to play them," Chapman said.
Pine Creek will have a shot at redemption against Doherty on Saturday.
Ice Hockey
Kent Denver 8, Liberty 3
At Sertich Ice Arena: The Lancers were knotted with Kent Denver at two heading into the second period, but the Sun Devils found the back of the net six times through the final two periods to take a 5A North victory from Liberty (0-2).
Tristan Ward opened scoring for Liberty, netting a goal assisted by Ethan Graber and Mathew Hensley just two minutes into the game. Jeremy Garcia and Brandon McIlhany also scored, assisted by Garcia and Noah Castanon. Tyler Dosch and Seth DiMarino assisted Garcia’s goal. Cedric Choi had 20 stops in net for the Lancers.
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Coronado 2
At Sertich Ice Arena: Cheyenne Mountain’s Wyatt Furda had two goals and two assists to lead Cheyenne Mountain past Coronado in a 4A South win.
Mitchell Lewis had a goal and two assists for Cheyenne Mountain, Matty Kelleher and Phillip Bramble had a goal and an assist each. William Wuestneck, Noah Bonnett and Tyler Rayner also scored for CM.
Jake Geronazzo scored both goals for the Cougars and Garrett Klein had an assist.
Boys’ Basketball
Fountain-Fort Carson 71, Palmer Ridge 46
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A slow first quarter hurt Palmer Ridge as Fountain-Fort Carson jumped to an 18-4 lead early, and continued to pressure the Bears in a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Braydon Smith led the Trojans (4-0) with 18 points. Isaiah Thompason scored 13 and flirted with a double-double pulling down nine rebounds. Kaleb Mitchell was also close to a double-double with eight points and 12 boards.
Palmer Ridge is 2-3 and winless in PPAC play.
Liberty 57, Discovery Canyon 51
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon faced an eight-point deficit after the first quarter, but chipped away to threaten the Lancers late.
But ultimately Liberty hung on for a close 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Jordan McKay led the Lancers with 24 points and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds. Landen Dvorsky scored 11 for Liberty (3-1, 2-0). Discovery Canyon is still searching for its first win.
St. Mary’s 97, Woodland Park 43
At St. Mary’s: Five Pirates finished the night in double figures as St. Mary’s continued its high-scoring tear through the season.
Sam Howery led St. Mary’s (4-0, 2-0) with 35 points, followed by Luke Stockelman with 17. John Klein scored 15, Carson Faber followed with 13 points and Andon Mindrup scored 11. Freshman Max Howery was the only other Pirate to get on the board with six points.
Woodland Park falls to 2-3.
Rampart 93, Cheyenne Mountain 49
Banning Lewis Prep 56, La Junta 35
Florence 59, Ellicott 51
Manitou Springs 70, Vanguard 59
Colorado Springs Christian School 46, Lamar 36
Girls’ Basketball
Peyton 61, Thomas MacLaren 30
At Thomas MacLaren: Peyton freshman Abbie Nickell led the Panthers to a nonconference win with 20 points, followed by senior Paige Gowen with 12.
Peyton’s Serina and Tara Graham scored nine points each to help the Panthers claim a second-straight win.
Thomas MacLaren falls to 2-2.
Pine Creek 51, Vista Ridge 32
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek jumped off to a quick lead, taking a 13-2 edge after the first quarter of a 5A/4A PPAC contest against Vista Ridge, and held the Wolves at a comfortable distance the rest of the way for a second-straight win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Palmer Ridge 44
At Palmer Ridge: A fast start for both teams lined up a tie game at halftime, but Fountain-Fort Carson found the edge in the second half to claim a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Palmer Ridge.
Torie Bass led the Trojans with 19 points as the only scorer to reach double figures. She also led the team with six steals and had four assists. Sophomore Ramiah Boyd scored seven points for FFC (3-1, 2-0).
Palmer Ridge is 3-2.
Liberty 54, Discovery Canyon 44
At Liberty: Senior Taylor Gossage and sophomore Jacy Rohr led the Lancers to a 5A/4A PPAC win, rebounding from their first loss of the season earlier this week.
Gossage scored 16 points and Rohr followed with 14 as the only two scorers to earn more than five points in the win. Liberty is 3-1. Discovery Canyon falls to 1-3.
St. Mary’s 67, Woodland Park 35
At Woodland Park: St. Mary’s continued its dominant start to the season with another 3A Tri-Peaks victory, this time defeating Woodland Park (2-3, 1-1).
The Pirates (4-0, 2-0) racked up a 42-18 lead over the Panthers in the first half and coasted to the win.
Colorado Springs Christian 49, Lamar 41
At Colorado Springs Christian School: CSCS put together a second-half comeback to take down Lamar, outscoring the Savages 35-18 in the final 16 minutes of a 3A Tri-Peaks clash.
Hope Arnold led the Lions with 18 points and Elleah Hoekert scored 17.
Rampart 74, Cheyenne Mountain 61
Ellicott 72, Florence 9
La Junta 58, Banning Lewis Prep 15
Doherty 53, Lewis-Palmer 50