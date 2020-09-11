SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 6, Rampart 5
At Discovery Canyon: Freshman Avery Hickson played hero for the Thunder Friday, driving in the game-winning walkoff in the bottom of the eighth to help Discovery Canyon remain undefeated in 5A/4A PPAC play.
Rampart (4-3, 1-2) and Discovery Canyon (5-3, 5-0) were knotted at five after DCC put together a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. When Hickson stepped to the plate two innings later Isabelle Murphy was waiting at second. Hickson smacked a singled to center to bring Murphy home and clinch the win.
Hickson and Sidney Bankston had two RBIs each. Bankston and freshman Alex Garcia each hit a home run and pitcher Mallory Wilson fanned 11 batters through eight innings.
Rampart’s Sydney Jones led the Rams with three RBIs and also hit a home run. Brianna Jennings also hit a solo home run over the fence.
Elizabeth 10, The Classical Academy 0
At Elizabeth: Hanna Espinoza and Abby Hayes combined for a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five batters each as Elizabeth shutout The Classical Academy.
Hayes and Abby Schleisman led the Cardinals (5-4) with two hits and two RBIs each, while Olivia Holschuh, Jordan Perreault and Elyssa Bain also had an RBI each.
The win marked Elizabeth’s fourth straight, and second shutout against TCA (3-5) this year.
Pueblo County Invitational
Falcon 10, Coronado 7
At Runyon Field: Coronado held a narrow two-run lead after the third inning, but Falcon brought five runs across in the bottom of the fourth which would ultimately lead them to an Invitational win over the Cougars.
Savannah Masesngill and Tiffany Backberg had two RBIs each for the Falcons. Massengill also had the start in the circle, striking out two batters through three innings. Ryleigh Green entered in relief in the fourth, tossing two no-hit innings and striking out two along the way.
Coronado’s Savanah Starr and Amanda Seth had two hits each for the Cougars.
Coronado 7, Pueblo Centennial 5
At Runyon Field: Coronado leadoff hitter Bailey Legere went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while Savanah Starr knocked in two runs to lead the Cougars to an Invitational win over Pueblo Centennial.
Kyla Papenfuss and Taiyah Mooney had an RBI each for Coronado while Addie Pakenham earned the win in the circle with four strikeouts.
Conifer 11, Air Academy 3
Frederick 12, Air Academy 2