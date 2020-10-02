CROSS COUNTRY
Tri-Peaks Championship
Class 2A at Monument Valley Park: Ellicott’s Jodzuel Juarez won the boys’ 2A Tri-Peaks championship with a winning time of 16:46, nearly 30 seconds ahead of second-place Dylan Brush of St. Mary’s.
Since Juarez wasn't competing with a team, Brush claimed top points for the Pirates as St. Mary’s took the team title with five runners placing in the top 15. Jackson Neppl placed fifth in 17:47.02 for St. Mary’s, chased by Matthew Campos of Vanguard in sixth (18:01.32). Colorado Springs Christian sophomore Grant Leigh took seventh in 18:08.65, followed by St. Mary’s Lyndon Gotelaere in 18:16.53.
Coen Simpson (18:36.82) and Joshue Leisman (18:38.3) of CSCS followed to round out the top 10.
Vanguard’s Ella Johnson was the top local finisher in the girls’ race, taking second in 19:36.01 behind winner Zaila Smith of Buena Vista. Elle Stevens of CSCS placed fourth in 20:45.94, and teammates Isabel Case (22:12.03) and Sofia McGrath (22:24.3) followed in seventh and eighth, respectively.
The Lions placed second in the girls’ team competition, placing five runners in the top 20. Buena Vista ran away with the girls’ team title with all five scorers in the top 10.
Class 3A at Banning Lewis Prep: Florence senior Kylie Simshauser continued her dominant season with a 3A Tri-Peaks win in 19:16.45, defeating the next-fastest runner, Quinn Smith of Salida, by nearly 2.5 minutes. Kaylee Simshauser followed in fifth in 22:51.41. The two Florence runners and Manitou Springs’ Atlee Barrow, who placed 10th, were the only non-Salida finishers among the top 10 placerwinners.
In the boys’ race, Manitou Springs junior Henry Ilyasova won the boys’ 3A Tri-Peaks championship with a winning time of 17:12.72 to help the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the team standings. Kian O’boyle placed fourth for Manitou Springs in 18:22.30, edging Jonathan Wiggins of Banning Lewis Prep by less than a second.
Cody Kelley and Payton Reed placed ninth and 10th, respectively for the Mustangs, and Bransen Mihalko of Banning Lewis followed in 11th.
Black Forest League Championships
At Monument Valley Park: With five runners in the top six, Thomas Maclaren took the Black Forest League boys’ title, led by sophomore Jay Wood who won the race in 18:43. He was followed by Michael Brophy in second in 19:06.2, and Ian Osko in third with a time of 19:07.1.
Colorado Springs School senior Orlando Monroy placed fourth in 20:04.1, followed by two more Highlanders, Ransom Watts (5th, 21:15.1) and Jonathan BRown (6th, 21:27.6).
On the girls’ side Gabriele Hibbitts of Thomas Maclaren took first in 25:27.4, followed by CSS senior Heather Hatch in 26:30.4, and freshman Lucia Stevens in 26:35.7.
Pikes Peak Christian freshman Millie Harmon placed fifth in 27:09.5, followed by a pair of Peyton Panthers, Emi Esser (6th, 27:10.8) and Faith Haynie (7th, 27.16.1).
SOFTBALL
Rampart 8, Vista Ridge 5
At Rampart: Rampart scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a short deficit and close out 5A/4A PPAC play with a win over Vista Ridge.
Brianna Jennings hit a solo home run, and Amaya Randle had three hits and three RBIs for the Rams (10-5, 7-3) and Marissa Garza added two runs. Tarin Thomas and Hanna Benoit split time in the circle collecting seven combined strikeouts. Benoit did not allow a hit in four innings of play.
Vista Ridge concludes the regular season 8-8 and 5-5 in league play.
Fountain-Fort Carson 17, Doherty 6
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After falling into a four-run deficit, Fountain-Fort Carson scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth and shut Doherty out the rest of the way to end the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.
Torie Bass and Isabelle Salinas had three RBIs each for the Trojans (12-4, 8-2), and Bass also hit a home run. Lahela Seibel added two runs and Hailey Calhoun struck out 10 batters in the win.
Doherty concludes its regular season without a win.
Lamar 13, James Irwin 2
At Lamar: Sierra Finn had two hits to lead James Irwin, but it wasn’t enough to provide a spark against Lamar in a 3A Tri-Peaks loss.