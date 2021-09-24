5d732991b95fd.image.jpg

FOOTBALL

Coronado 42, Liberty 14

At Coronado: Coronado ran up a 21-0 lead before Liberty responded in dramatic fashion — a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Ross Woods, who opened the scoring with a 21-yard rushing touchdown, then swung momentum back in the Cougars’ direction, caught a 57-yard pass for another TD.

Pueblo County 21, Harrison 7

At Pueblo County: Harrison's TJ Washington helped knot the game at 7 with a 9-yard rush followed by a Kahar Briggs PAT before the Hornets pulled away.

Palmer Ridge 35, Lakewood 7

At Lakewood: The Bears remained undefeated with a road win.

Lakewood struck first and Palmer Ridge was able to respond toward the end of the second quarter with a 59-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bears (5-0) led 14-7 at the half but turned it up in the late stages.

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Air Academy 15

Fort Morgan 35, Discovery Canyon 21

Mead 42, Lewis-Palmer 8

Alamosa 47, Manitou Springs 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Dave Sanders Invitational

At Clement Park XC Course, Columbine High School: Freshman Nadhia Campos of The Vanguard School was the top finisher in the Division 2 Varsity Girls’ 5000-meter Run with a time of 18:24.1. Junior Matthew Campos was the top local finisher in the boys’ race, finishing 16th for The Vanguard School in 16:54.7.

SOFTBALL

Highlands Ranch 10, Lewis-Palmer 0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Valley 3, St. Mary’s 0

Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Front Range Christian 1

