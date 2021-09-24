FOOTBALL
Coronado 42, Liberty 14
At Coronado: Coronado ran up a 21-0 lead before Liberty responded in dramatic fashion — a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Ross Woods, who opened the scoring with a 21-yard rushing touchdown, then swung momentum back in the Cougars’ direction, caught a 57-yard pass for another TD.
Pueblo County 21, Harrison 7
At Pueblo County: Harrison's TJ Washington helped knot the game at 7 with a 9-yard rush followed by a Kahar Briggs PAT before the Hornets pulled away.
Palmer Ridge 35, Lakewood 7
At Lakewood: The Bears remained undefeated with a road win.
Lakewood struck first and Palmer Ridge was able to respond toward the end of the second quarter with a 59-yard rushing touchdown.
The Bears (5-0) led 14-7 at the half but turned it up in the late stages.
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Air Academy 15
Fort Morgan 35, Discovery Canyon 21
Mead 42, Lewis-Palmer 8
Alamosa 47, Manitou Springs 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Dave Sanders Invitational
At Clement Park XC Course, Columbine High School: Freshman Nadhia Campos of The Vanguard School was the top finisher in the Division 2 Varsity Girls’ 5000-meter Run with a time of 18:24.1. Junior Matthew Campos was the top local finisher in the boys’ race, finishing 16th for The Vanguard School in 16:54.7.
SOFTBALL
Highlands Ranch 10, Lewis-Palmer 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Valley 3, St. Mary’s 0
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Front Range Christian 1