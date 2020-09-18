SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 30, Pine Creek 13
At Pine Creek: Cheyenne Mountain knew it needed a bit spark to start extra innings after a back-and-forth battle with Pine Creek.
And the Indians found it.
Cheyenne Mountain scored 17 runs in the top of the eighth to run away with a win in a back-and forth game -- but you wouldn’t know it from the final score.
Audra Frickey led the Indians with three hits and six RBIs. Alex Long added four runs off three hits, and Meghan Lynch and Weatherly Hall had three RBIs each. Marissa Herndon hit a home run and finished with two RBIs, and Kaleena Jones also had two.
Pine Creek’s Alex Klund led the Eagles with two RBIs. Madison Heiner, Isabella Vincent, Katherine Webb, Peyton Brown and Haley Kern had an RBI each.
Fountain-Fort Carson 10, Falcon 6
At Falcon: Fountain-Fort Carson faced a three-run deficit heading into the final three innings, but scored seven runs in the remaining time to defeat Falcon.
Autriana Cox led the Trojans with two hits and three RBIs and Aleah Ellis had two hits to knock in a pair of runs. Alexis Alvarado earned the win with four strikeouts.
Falcon’s Leila Gonzalez had two hits and three RBIs to lead her team, and Ryleigh Green racked up seven strikeouts in the loss.
Coronado 11, Palmer 1
At Holmes Middle School: Coronado’s Addie Pakenham had a shut-down day in the circle collecting 10 strikeouts and allowing just one hit through five innings.
Her offense was behind her to help claim a dominant win over Palmer, led by Hannah Hoffman and Amanda Seth who had two RBIs each. Bailey Legere, Kyla Papenfuss and Pakenham also had one run a piece.
Palmer’s Meghan Allen had Palmer’s lone hit and RBI.