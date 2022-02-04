BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 70, Banning Lewis Academy 59
At Banning Lewis Academy: The St. Mary’s Pirates took control early and never looked back.
St. Mary’s had three players score in double digits. Senior Sam Howery led St. Mary’s with a double-double, scoring 22 on 6-of-20 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds (four offensive and seven defensive).
Senior Andon Mindrup scored 14 on 5-of-18 shooting and also collected 18 rebounds (12 offensive and six defensive). Senior Carson Faber scored 13 on 4-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
Liberty 63, Fountain-Fort Carson 54
Salida 65, Vanguard 52
Doherty 50, Pine Creek 42.
Lewis-Palmer 84, Rampart 50
Vista Ridge 54, Discovery Canyon 27
Air Academy 70, Palmer Ridge 46
Manitou Springs 46, Lamar 27
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 56, Pine Creek 33
Discovery Canyon 62 , Vista Ridge 57
Vanguard 55, Salida 27
Lewis-Palmer 60, Rampart 51
St. Mary’s 95, Banning Lewis Academy 26
Fountain-Fort Carson 72 , Liberty 40
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 5, Colorado Academy 4
At Colorado Academy: The Rampart Rams and Colorado Academy Mustangs went to overtime on Friday night.
The Rams scored twice in the first period with goals from Blake Komrofske and Sean Melnyk (assisted by Kian Bendico). The Mustangs answered with one goal from Carter Frankum in the first.
Both teams went scoreless in the second period. Gavin Costa and Kiko Miller scored for the Rams in the third period. Jack Pashel scored all three goals for the Mustangs in the third period to tie it up and send it to overtime.
Kia Bendico won the game for the Rams with a power-play goal 1:18 into overtime.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Woodland Park 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Cheyenne Mountain Red-tailed Hawks shut out the Woodland Park Panthers on Friday.
The first period was scoreless after 13 shot attempts from Cheyenne Mountain and two from Woodland. The Red-tailed hawks outshot the Panthers 39-6, with the panthers only managing two shots a period.
Nick Hallee, Tye Bogren, Luke DePeppe, and Drew Elwell all scored. Noah Bonnett secured a hat trick after netting two back-to-back goals in the third period.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
PPAC Championship
At Cheyenne Mountain: Pine Creek won the 2022 PPAC Championships, with a team score of 558. Cheyenne Mountain came in second with a 442-team score. Lewis-Palmer was a close third with a score of 427.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Mesa Ridge 66, Doherty 9
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge dominated from start to finish Friday.
Damien Reyes got the night going with a 106-pound pin over Phoenix Valdez. Mesa Ridge grabbed the next six contests with a pin from Bailey Compton and technical falls from Frankie Gallegos, Mickail Skeldum, and Jonathan Taylor.
Michael Tracy (152 pounds) and Marcos Magallon (170-pound) scored Doherty’s only points with a 2-0 decision and a pin.
Cheyenne Mountain 71, Coronado 7
At Coronado: Cheyenne Mountain delivered seven pins to help guide a commanding win over Coronado.
The 106-pound match started the contest with a Cheyenne Mountain win because of a forfeit. Caiden Leyva won via a major decision over Brody Charles to cut the Cheyenne Mountain lead down to two.
Cheyenne Mountain then won every match of the night except for the one, when Luke Diehl won a 3-2 decision over Jonathan Schacht. Dominick Padilla, Patrick Ransom, Brennen Feign, Nicholas Grizales, Zach Johnson, Jesse Boley, and Matthew Lessard all recorded pins.