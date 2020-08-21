5d55b698e2f82.image.jpg

SOFTBALL

Cheyenne Mountain 17, TCA 9

At The Classical Academy: Cheyenne Mountain scored nine runs in the second inning to gain a big jump on TCA in a nonconference win over the Titans.

TCA was led by Jill Whitlock who finished with three hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs. Natalie Wainwright also had a home run and two RBIs for the Titans (1-2).

The Indians (1-0) collected 20 hits and struck out four batters.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Air Academy Kadet Kickoff

At Doherty High School Tennis Center: Discovery Canyon claimed the team title at the Air Academy Kadet Kickoff Invitational, followed by Air Academy and Palmer Ridge.