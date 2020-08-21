SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 17, TCA 9
At The Classical Academy: Cheyenne Mountain scored nine runs in the second inning to gain a big jump on TCA in a nonconference win over the Titans.
TCA was led by Jill Whitlock who finished with three hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs. Natalie Wainwright also had a home run and two RBIs for the Titans (1-2).
The Indians (1-0) collected 20 hits and struck out four batters.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Air Academy Kadet Kickoff
At Doherty High School Tennis Center: Discovery Canyon claimed the team title at the Air Academy Kadet Kickoff Invitational, followed by Air Academy and Palmer Ridge.