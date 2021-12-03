BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 75, Holy Family 74 (OT)
At Holy Family: Senior Cameron Lowe has no interest is starting slow this year.
The Air Force commit drilled a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in overtime to put the Rangers ahead for good. It was merely three of his game-high 37 points against the state's No. 9 team in 4A. Lewis-Palmer figures to climb from its No. 5 spot after a 3-0 start that included a win over last year's Elite 8 competitor, Erie.
St. Mary’s 71, Colorado Academy 64
At CA: Senior Andon Mindrup didn't want to lose, so he scored a team-high 28 points. Fellow senior Sam Howery had 17 of his own, with his brother Max, a sophomore, dropping in 12.
The Pirates did their damage without even needing the 3-pointer. They made 1-of-18, but still found a way to shoot 48 percent from the field. They're 2-0 with Manual on tap Saturday.
Air Academy 86, Palmer 46
Pueblo South 101, Harrison 66
Chatfield 59, Liberty 48
Piedra Vista 55, Mitchell 45
Aurora Central 53, Sierra 44
Englewood 60, Woodland Park 52
Vista Ridge 73, Fort Collins 34
Widefield 66, Fountain-Fort Carson 61
Pueblo County 65, The Classical Academy 33
Palmer Ridge 80, Coronado 69
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Chatfield 55, Rampart 54
At Rampart: Slow starts don't mean slow finishes.
Rampart scored nine points in the first quarter before hitting 16 and 17 points in the second and fourth stanzas, respectively. It ended up being one point short as the Chargers found a way to capture their second win in three tries. Rampart moved to 0-2.
Discovery Canyon 49, Pueblo East 36
At Pueblo County: The Thunder weren't able to go on a scoring surge, but it didn't matter.
Discovery Canyon held the Eagles to five points in each of the first two quarters to pull away before a tight knit second half. It was the first win of the year in three tries for the Thunder.
Colorado Academy 55, St. Mary's 46
Grand Junction Central 59, Palmer 44
Palmer Ridge 57, Coronado 40
Monarch 65, Mesa Ridge 39
Columbine 56, Falcon 28
Elizabeth 50, Woodland Park 31
Littleton 53, Lewis-Palmer 52
ICE HOCKEY
Kent Denver 4, Rampart 1
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Crested Butte 4