BASEBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Tournament
Fountain-Fort Carson 10, Mesa Ridge 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Andrew Bailey allowed just two hits in a five-inning tournament outing as Fountain-Fort Carson shut out Mesa Ridge.
Hayden Stowe led the Trojans with two RBIs. Jaylin Crawford, Brandon Garcia and Elliot Rodriguez had an RBI each.
Chris Hinkle and Elijah Jefferson had the only hits for the Grizzlies.
Doherty 10, Coronado 7
At Coronado: Diego Gonzalez had two hits including a home run and a team-high three RBIs to lead Doherty to a tournament win over Coronado.
Gage Carlton and Max Diluzio had two RBIs each, and Travis Box hit a double and a triple and had an RBI for the Spartans. Michael Tapia threw four no-hit innings and struck out two. Freshman Nathaniel Trujillo had three strikeouts In two innings of relief.
Mesa Ridge 2, Pueblo East 1
At Pueblo East: A two-run sixth inning was enough to put Mesa Ridge on top in a tournament win over Pueblo East.
Ryan Tutton and Tyler Holland were credited with RBIs, and Tutton earned the win on the mound, striking out eight batters in his complete-game outing.
Vista Ridge 15, Doherty 13
At Doherty: The high-scoring affair ended after three innings as Vista Ridge clinched a tournament win over Doherty.
Owen Glasgow hit a grand slam for the Wolves and Luke Singleton had three RBIs to lead Vista Ridge to victory.
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Pueblo East 3
At Pueblo East: Pueblo East scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Trojans fended off a comeback in a close tournament win over the Eagles.
John Case had two RBIs and Brandon Garcia knocked in a run while freshman Jayden Montoya struck out four in a seven-inning effort.
Discovery Canyon 5, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: Discovery Canyon scored four runs between the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead and clinch a 4A Pikes Peak win over Air Academy.
Peter Tassler had two hits to lead the Kadets, and Airen Honeywood struck out seven batters.
La Junta 26-20, Ellicott 3-3
At Ellicott: Bryan Diaz had two RBIs and Daniel Langdon knocked in one for Ellicott in a doubleheader loss to La Junta.
Calhan 15-21, Dolores Huerta 0-1
At Dolores Huerta: Calhan routed Dolores Huerta in a 2A/1A Black Forest doubleheader as the team combined for 27 hits through two games.
Hunter Gotschall nearly threw a four-inning perfect game but settled for a no hitter. The sophomore struck out 12 of 13 batters faced in Game 1, tossing just 55 pitches and walking one batter.
Jonathan and Andrew Patino led the Bulldogs in Game 1 with two RBIs each. Gotschall also knocked in two runs. Andrew Patino hit a triple and a home run and completed the cycle in Game 2 with a single and a double.
Gotschall and Glaser had three RBIs each in Game 2 and Patino had two hits to knock in two runs. Garrett Brooks also had two RBIs.
Glaser was also efficient on the mound, striking out 11 of 18 batters in a four-inning outing in Game 2.
Limon 4, Peyton 2
At Peyton: Peyton’s bats fell cold in a nonconference loss to Limon in the team’s first defeat of the year.
Peyton typically averages 10 hits per game, but connected on just four. Brandon Hussey had two hits and Brennen Meyers was credited with the team’s sole RBI.
CJ Lashley struck out four and allowed two hits in 5.2 innings of work. Evan Neumaier fanned two in 1.1 innings.
Elizabeth 10, Battle Mountain 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 18, Bear Creek 3
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 3, Lamar 0
At Lamar: Carissa Hoppe found the back of the net twice and Annie Brown also scored in a nonconference win for the Highlanders.
Leah Shorey, Sarah Blankinship and Elena Withrow had assists for Thomas MacLaren and Lexi Sharp had 10 saves in the shutout.
Coronado 6, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Anna Weiss scored twice and four other Cougars scored in a nonconference win over Widefield.
Kayli Iverson, Hannah Hook, Gemma Gallucci and Sarah Langley all scored, and Erin Gray had an assist. Ellie Gray secured the shutout in goal for Coronado.
Doherty 7, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Doherty held a one-goal lead at halftime and found a spark in the second half, scoring six goals in the remaining time of a nonconference win over the Wolves.
Sabina Nachtigal scored twice for the Spartans. Sydney Coulter scored a goal and had four assists and Maddie Ford had a goal and two assists. Makenna Lockhart, Tara Veggeberg and Kylee Henshaw also scored for Doherty.
Freshman Zoelie Beard had two saves in her first career shutout.
Air Academy 4, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Air Academy: Lauren Attias scored four goals and Capri Dewing had three assists in a 5A/4A Pikes Peak win over Lewis-Palmer.
Jessie Sims also had an assist and Emily Rodriguez spent 70 shutout minutes in goal before Anne Coady finished the game.
Liberty 2, Rampart 1