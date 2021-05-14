BASEBALL
Calhan 7, Swink 2
At Las Animas Tournament: A five-run third inning gave Calhan an edge in a tournament win over Swink.
Jonathan Patino had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs while Andrew Patino, Hunter Gotschall and Zach Peterson had one RBI each. Logan Glaser and Cody Acre had two hits apiece.
Glaser fanned eight batters in five innings and Gotschall came in for one inning of relief and stuck out all three batters faced.
Calhan 8, Las Animas 5
At Las Animas Tournament: Calhan defense stepped up late to stop a Trojan comeback in the final three innings of a tournament win over Las Animas.
Freshman Andrew Patino had two hits and an RBI for Calhan, and struck out seven batters through 4.1 innings of work. Hunter Gotschall had two hits to bat in one run. Josh Brecko and Aiden Jack also had an RBI each.
Falcon 4, Coronado 1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ponderosa 13, Palmer 3
At Palmer: Jack Seibert scored twice and Alex Larkin also had a goal for Palmer, but it wasn’t enough in a season-opening 4A Southern loss to undefeated Ponderosa.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pueblo West 16, Rampart 1
GIRLS' SOCCER
Pine Creek 10, Doherty 0
Editor's note: Friday's edition of the Gazette featured a CSML South all-conference volleyball list which misspelled the name of the conference player of the year. Coronado outside hitter Maycie Rogers was named the CSML South Player of the Year. The senior had 143 kills, 112 digs, 41 aces and 11 blocks to help the Cougars to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the 4A state tournament.