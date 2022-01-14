ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 5, Doherty 3
At World Arena: The Spartans just couldn't hold on.
Doherty went into the third period with a 3-2 lead, but the Rangers stormed back in with three goals, including a go-ahead, power-play score in the final two minutes. They also fired in an empty net goal to put the game away for good.
Lewis-Palmer started 1-2 before winning its last four games, outscoring its opponents by a combined 24 goals.
Aspen 7, Palmer 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 47, Palmer Ridge 31
At Palmer Ridge: The Wolves are hot this year.
Vista Ridge moved to 11-2 Friday with another league win, moving to 2-1 in PPAC play. Through 13 games, it's outscored opponents by nearly 200 points, including a 39-point win over Fort Collins in early December.
A matchup with Lewis-Palmer and Cameron Lowe awaits the Wolves.
Discovery Canyon 67, Cheyenne Mountain 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 63, Discovery Canyon 43
At Discovery Canyon: The Hawks saw an opening and burst right through to a win.
Cheyenne Mountain found opportunities at the rim for most of the night, while the Thunder struggled to find a rhythm from the field. After only leading by four following the first quarter, the Hawks stepped up and held a double-digit lead for most of the game's remainder.
The Hawks have now won three consecutive games after falling in their league opener to Fountain-Fort Carson.
Swallows Charter Academy 19, Calhan 13
Doherty 72, Air Academy 29
Mesa Ridge 46, Palmer 32
Palmer Ridge 61, Vista Ridge 40
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only