Lewis Palmer junior Sam Sarver (16) looks to pass puck in first period at World Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, CO on Friday January 14, 2022. (Photo by Laura Domingue)

 LAURA DOMINGUE

ICE HOCKEY 

Lewis-Palmer 5, Doherty 3

At World Arena: The Spartans just couldn't hold on.

Doherty went into the third period with a 3-2 lead, but the Rangers stormed back in with three goals, including a go-ahead, power-play score in the final two minutes. They also fired in an empty net goal to put the game away for good. 

Lewis-Palmer started 1-2 before winning its last four games, outscoring its opponents by a combined 24 goals. 

Aspen 7, Palmer 3

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Vista Ridge 47, Palmer Ridge 31

At Palmer Ridge: The Wolves are hot this year. 

Vista Ridge moved to 11-2 Friday with another league win, moving to 2-1 in PPAC play. Through 13 games, it's outscored opponents by nearly 200 points, including a 39-point win over Fort Collins in early December.

A matchup with Lewis-Palmer and Cameron Lowe awaits the Wolves. 

Discovery Canyon 67, Cheyenne Mountain 53 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

Cheyenne Mountain 63, Discovery Canyon 43

At Discovery Canyon: The Hawks saw an opening and burst right through to a win.

Cheyenne Mountain found opportunities at the rim for most of the night, while the Thunder struggled to find a rhythm from the field. After only leading by four following the first quarter, the Hawks stepped up and held a double-digit lead for most of the game's remainder. 

The Hawks have now won three consecutive games after falling in their league opener to Fountain-Fort Carson. 

Swallows Charter Academy 19, Calhan 13

Doherty 72, Air Academy 29

Mesa Ridge 46, Palmer 32

Palmer Ridge 61, Vista Ridge 40