BOYS’ BASKETBALL
La Junta 61, Woodland Park 59
At Woodland Park: The Tigers win a close one to keep the season going.
La Junta completed the upset against number five Woodland Park (11-11). The Tigers (12-10) are the ninth seed in the tournament and will play the number three Colorado Springs Christian (14-7) on Saturday.
Colorado Springs Christian 55, Buena Vista 30
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Lions were not ready for their season to end and ensured another playoff game.
Colorado Christian (14-7) came off of the upset loss against number six Banning Lewis Academy on Wednesday. The Lions will matchup against the Tigers on Saturday.
Number 10 Buena Vista ends the season with a 9-12 record.
St. Mary’s 80, Manitou Springs 68
At Manitou Springs: The Pirates continued their dominant season on Friday.
Number one St. Mary’s (20-1) was led by Sam Howery. The senior point guard scored 32 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Carson Faber scored 18 points and collected 13 rebounds. Owen Barton also scored in double-digits with 11 points.
Number four Manitou Springs finished the season with a 12-9 record
Peyton 60, Dolores Huerta Prep 24
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Ellicott 53, Salida 37
At Ellicott: The Thunderhawks dominated the Spartans in the consolation semi-finals.
Number four Ellicott (17-4) will take on number six Buena Vista (11-11) in the consolation tournament game on Saturday.
Buena Vista 34, Manitou Springs 27
At Buena Vista: The Demons defended the home court with a narrow win.
Number six Buena Vista will move on to the tournament consolation game against number four Ellicott on Saturday.
Lamar 46, The Vanguard School 45
At The Vanguard School: The visiting Savages come away with a big upset against the Coursers.
Number five Lamar (16-6) will move onto the Tri-Peaks championships on Saturday. The Savages took down the number one seed Coursers (15-4).
Lamar will face number two St. Mary’s (18-3) in the championship.
St. Mary’s 42, Colorado Springs Christian 29
At Colorado Springs Christian: St. Mary’s cruised past Colorado Springs Christian in the semifinals.
The number two Pirates (18-3) are moving on to the championship on Saturday. Number three Colorado Springs Christian (18-3) will play for third place against The Vanguard School.
St. Mary’s will face Lamar in the championship.
Air Academy 55, ThunderRidge 51
At Thunder Ridge: Air Academy upset ThunderRidge in round two of the 5A state tournament.
Number 17 Air Academy (18-7) will move on to the sweet 16 against number one Valor Christian (20-3). ThunderRidge received a bye in the first round and will finish the season with a 15-9 record.
Fountain Valley 55, Dolores Huerta Prep 34
Peyton 49, Calhan 15
Mullen 71, Coronado 18
Cañon City 59, Summit 24
Ralston Valley 53, Fountain-Fort Carson 45
Simla 44, Evangelical Christian 21
Doherty 52, Chatfield 36
Pine Creek 42, Fort Collins 40
Berthoud 66, Mesa Ridge 21
Green Mountain 72, Cheyenne Mountain 43
The Classical Academy 44, Lewis-Palmer 23