BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 94, Ellicott 43
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s racked up a 34-2 lead over Ellicott after the first quarter before claiming the team’s seventh win by scoring 90 or more points.
The Pirates were led by Sam Howery with 28 points, followed by Luke Stockelman with 23. Andon Mindrup scored 13 points for St. Mary’s (12-0).
The Pirates will close the regular season tomorrow at Manitou Springs in the 3A Tri-Peaks championship game. Both teams are undefeated heading to the final game of the regular season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Pine Creek 59 (OT)
At Pine Creek: With a share of the 5A/4A PPAC title on the line, Fountain-Fort Carson had to make up a deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Trojans pulled out the win in extra time led by Braydon Smith with 20 points. Tripp Beatty and Divante Lynch had 12 points each for Fountain-Fort Carson (9-2, 5-2).
Pine Creek finishes the season 5-9 and 4-6 in league play.
Lewis-Palmer 62, Air Academy 52
Vanguard 92, Florence 55
Lamar 45, Woodland Park 38
Elizabeth 35, Sierra 21
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 65, Ellicott 52
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s hit a third-quarter slump that put the Pirates into a four-point hole heading to the fourth quarter. But St. Mary’s outscored Ellicott 30-13 in the fourth for a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Freshman Maeve Salveson had a career-high 25 points for St. Mary’s and Ellie Hartman added 18, including a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line.
Fountain-Fort Carson 39, Liberty 36
At Liberty: Liberty attempted a fourth-quarter comeback but fell short to Fountain-Fort Carson in the regular season finale.
The Trojans (9-2, 6-1 5A/4A PPAC) were led by Torie Bass with 11 points and Mackenzie Patterson had seven.
Liberty finishes the regular season 5-8 and 4-5 in the PPAC.
Air Academy 43, Lewis-Palmer 40
At Air Academy: Caitlin Kramer led Air Academy with 15 points and Brianna Sealy scored eight as the Kadets claimed a close 5A/4A PPAC win over Lewis-Palmer in the regular-season finale.
Air Academy finishes the season 10-4, Lewis-Palmer is 6-7.
Doherty 51, Vista Ridge 28
Rampart 59, Palmer 56
Vanguard 81, Florence 15
Pine Creek 67, Mesa Ridge 26
Salida 57, Banning Lewis Academy 8
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 5, Air Academy 3
At Sertich: Five different Rams scored in a 4A North win over Air Academy. Michael Barber had a goal and an assist for Rampart while Hayden Winkelman, Jaxon Daniels, Noah Miller and Nick Lande also scored in the win.
Air Academy was led by goal scorers Tyler Scarbrough, Owen Kalbfleisch and Ryan Clynke.
Woodland Park 9, Pueblo County 6
At World Arena- NHL: Brennen Morgan and Trace Taranto had two goals each for Woodland Park in a 4A South win over Pueblo County. Taranto also had two assists, while Parker Taranto, Mikael Romero and Gabriel Denio all had a goal and two assists each for the Panthers. Tyler Thime and Ruler Baldus also scored.