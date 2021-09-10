082919-s-SierraFB 03.jpg

File, The Gazette

 Chancey Bush The Gazette/

The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0

At TCA: Leading 35-0 at the half, Kaden Rusin got the second half rolling with a defensive touchdown off a Blake Van Tongeron strip on Harrison’s first play from scrimmage. Cade Palmer finished with 118 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown while Ethan Aragundi had 50 on 4 carries and a TD for the Titans (2-0).

Sam Guilez threw for 92 yards and 3 touchdowns. Aaron Johnson wound up with 2 TDs, one rushing and one receiving.

Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6

At Manitou Springs: Tate Christian’s late 23-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Boren sealed a homecoming win for the Mustangs – their first victory of the season.

Pomona 44, Doherty 18

At Pomona: Two 0-2 teams met and Pomona left with a convincing victory, setting the tone early with a 47-yard pass for a touchdown. The Panthers led 32-0 at halftime.

Eaton 31, Elizabeth 7

Air Academy 53, Palmer 0

Peyton 14, Center 8

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0

Mesa Ridge dual-sport sophomore Tanner Widic juggles big soccer, football roles simultaneously
Thursday's prep roundup: Sand Creek football storms past Pueblo Centennial in final quarter
Zahlmann: I'm a new face in a familiar place, ready to serve Colorado Springs