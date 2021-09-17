The Classical Academy 42, Elizabeth 12
At TCA: The Titans jumped out to a 29-0 lead and improved to 3-0 on the season.
Matthew Segovia rushed for one touchdown and added a receiving score for the Titans. Ethan Aragundi scored two rushing touchdowns for TCA, while Cade Palmer gained 173 yards on 12 carries and rushed for a touchdown for the Titans.
TCA has scored 38 or more points in every game.
Ryan Connelley scored a touchdown for the Cardinals.
Canon City 55, Sierra 0
At Canon City: The Tigers led 38-0 at halftime and brought the running clock into play in the second half.
Dylan O'Rourke rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, while Coletin Renn picked up 65 yards and a touchdown on three carries. O'Rourke also finished with 1.5 sacks.
Coronado 50, Air Academy 20
At Coronado: The Cougars used a 22-point second quarter to lead 29-13 at halftime. Coronado improves to 2-2, while Air Academy (3-1) lost its first game of the season.
Golden 46, Liberty 8
At Liberty: The Demons held Liberty scoreless until the fourth quarter when Aidan Swanson hit Tate Bynum for a 21-yard touchdown. Swanson ran in the ensuing two-point conversion.
The Lancers drop to 0-4.
Vista Ridge 55, Falcon 13
At Falcon: The Wolves scored 21 points in the second quarter and added 20 more in the third to break the game open.
Vista Ridge is 2-1 ahead of next week’s game against Rampart. Falcon drops to 2-2.
Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2
At Dakota Ridge: The Eagles remained unbeaten and dropped Rampart to 1-3 with a near shutout.
Pueblo South 26, Lewis-Palmer 7
At Lewis-Palmer: It was tied after the first quarter, and the Rangers trailed 13-7 at halftime before the Colts pulled away in the second half.
Lewis-Palmer takes a 1-3 record into next week’s game at Mead.
Buena Vista 21, Peyton 8
At Buena Vista: Peyton dropped to 2-2 ahead of next week’s matchup with Colorado Springs Christian School.
Pueblo East 27, Cheyenne Mountain 10
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Brody Dwyer intercepted a pass, setting up a Cheyenne Mountain field goal.
Calhan 22, Rangely 14
At Calhan: The Bulldogs improved to 3-0.