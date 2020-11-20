Rampart 28, Discovery Canyon 20
At Don Breese Stadium: Rampart quarterback Cale Cormaney ran for two touchdowns - including an 81-yard sprint - to help the Rams close out the season with a nonconference win over Discovery Canyon.
After a scoreless first quarter, Cormaney marched in a 10-yard touchdown while the defense held off Discovery Canyon until late in the second quarter.
Thanks to a 10-yard rush by senior Dylan Ruane, DCC was on the board with 44 seconds left in the first half.
But that was plenty of time for Cormaney. After being sacked, Cormaney unleashed a 36-yard pass to the center of the field, followed up with a 29-yard throw to meet senior Rand Butler in the end zone, leaving two seconds on the clock in the first half.
A short touchdown by Ruane knotted the game at 14 early in the third quarter, but Cormaney found senior Luke Pavlika in the end zone, who pulled down the touchdown pass from over a defenders head, to regain the lead late in the third.
Discovery Canyon attempted a 34-yard field goal which sailed wide, setting Cormaney up for an 81-yard touchdown run following the turnover on downs.
Kenneth Paison ran for a three-yard Thunder touchdown late in the fourth to keep hope alive, but after a failed two-point conversion and onside kick Rampart regained possession and took a knee.
The Rams finish the season 5-2. Discovery Canyon is 4-3.
Banning Lewis 44, Rye 0
At Rye: Nate Early had two touchdown receptions and an interception for Banning Lewis as the Stallions blanked Rye in their season finale.
Kaden Levi threw for three touchdowns, two to Levi, and a 47-yarder to Daniel Pacheco, who also had an interception late in the first half.
Shane Nibert (15 yards) and Ricky Fletcher (47 yards) ran for touchdowns in the first half, and Matt Spencer had a one-yard rush in the third.
Banning Lewis also scored a safety in the second half, and concluded its inaugural season 3-3.