Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21

At Palmer Ridge: Montrose prevailed in the battle of the unbeatens, avenging a 42-20 loss last season and handing the Bears their first home loss since Oct. 5, 2019.

Legend 26, Pine Creek 23

At Legend: The Titans (5-1) kept undefeated Pine Creek at arm’s length during the first half, then held onto a narrow lead the entire fourth quarter.

With about a minute to go in the third quarter, Josiah Roy’s rushing TD made it 26-22 and Ian Johnson’s PAT was good. The Eagles got no closer.

Johnson kicked a field goal and Roy added TD passes of 70 yards to Braden Kramer and 11 yards to Gavin Whetzal, respectively.

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6

At Cheyenne Mountain: Sullivan Moon caught touchdown passes of 20 and 23 yards, kicked a 25-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra point attempts as the Red-Tailed Hawks (5-1) improved to 3-1 at home.

Zach Johnson ran 22 yards for a score and caught another pass to make it 42-6. Brody Dwyer and Spencer Cedrun each added a rushing TD.

Cheyenne Mountain took a 43-6 lead into halftime, then rushed for one more touchdown.

The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7

At TCA: The Titans ran 39 plays but got strong defense and made the most of their opportunities in a win over the Tigers.

TCA Led 31-0 at half, then added 2 TDs in the third quarter. Cade Palmer had 11 carries for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mathew Segovia had a rushing TD and a receiving TD.

Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7

Calhan 12, Swink 6

Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 12

Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7

