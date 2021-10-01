Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21
At Palmer Ridge: Montrose prevailed in the battle of the unbeatens, avenging a 42-20 loss last season and handing the Bears their first home loss since Oct. 5, 2019.
Legend 26, Pine Creek 23
At Legend: The Titans (5-1) kept undefeated Pine Creek at arm’s length during the first half, then held onto a narrow lead the entire fourth quarter.
With about a minute to go in the third quarter, Josiah Roy’s rushing TD made it 26-22 and Ian Johnson’s PAT was good. The Eagles got no closer.
Johnson kicked a field goal and Roy added TD passes of 70 yards to Braden Kramer and 11 yards to Gavin Whetzal, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Sullivan Moon caught touchdown passes of 20 and 23 yards, kicked a 25-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra point attempts as the Red-Tailed Hawks (5-1) improved to 3-1 at home.
Zach Johnson ran 22 yards for a score and caught another pass to make it 42-6. Brody Dwyer and Spencer Cedrun each added a rushing TD.
Cheyenne Mountain took a 43-6 lead into halftime, then rushed for one more touchdown.
The Classical Academy 45, La Junta 7
At TCA: The Titans ran 39 plays but got strong defense and made the most of their opportunities in a win over the Tigers.
TCA Led 31-0 at half, then added 2 TDs in the third quarter. Cade Palmer had 11 carries for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mathew Segovia had a rushing TD and a receiving TD.
Pueblo West 51, Coronado 7
Calhan 12, Swink 6
Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 12
Vista Ridge 42, Heritage 7