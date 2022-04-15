BASEBALL
Widefield 22, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Eleven players had a hit for Widefield as the Gladiators defeated Mitchell in four innings. Jakob Williams pitched the shutout with five strikeouts.
Vista Ridge 11, Coronado 0
Falcon 13, Mesa Ridge 0
At Falcon: Nolan Adamski went 4-4 at the plate with five RBIs to lead the Falcons past the Grizzlies in five innings. David Ada was also 4-4 with three RBIs, and five other players brought in a run. Jaxon Schleper pitched the shutout with five strikeouts while giving up four hits.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 15, Air Academy 10
At Air Academy: Wyatt Furda scored four goals and had three assists to lead Cheyenne Mountain past Air Academy. Kevin Papa added three goals and an assist.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Canon City 2, Harrison 1
Harrison: Aly Richardson scored a goal and had an assist, while teammate Emily Burkdoll scored the second goal for Cañon City.
Ponderosa 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At DCC: After going into the half tied at 0, the Mustangs scored three goals in the second to defeat the Thunder. Sydney Pearson, Kiera Tueller and Connor Boston each scored for Ponderosa. Mia Massey had two assists and Lauren Tongren had the other.
Palmer 4, Widefield 1
At Palmer: Sofia Bermudez scored three goals and Kodie Hannula added the fourth for Palmer. Anna Grube had three assists and Reyna Rodriguez had the other assist.
Woodland Park 3, Mesa Ridge 1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Colorado Springs School 4, Salida 3
Tyler Boals and Sophie Topper of CSS defeated Lydia Tonneson and Vivian Volkman in three sets in the No. 1 doubles to help their team to a 4-3 win.
St. Mary’s 5, Liberty 2
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At CSCS: Ryan Hansen had six kills, Caden Zippwald recorded seven assists and Avian McCrary had eight digs as DC won in three straight sets.
Coronado 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0