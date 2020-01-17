BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Cheyenne Mountain 93, Palmer Ridge 75

At Cheyenne Mountain: Javonte Johnson helped the Indians improve to 12-0 on the season and 4-0 against Pikes Peak Athletic Conference play, with a game-high 34 points.

Junior Brad Helton added 15 points with three 3-pointers, while seniors Xavey Bzdek and Jaedn Harrison chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Cheyenne Mountain.

Wes McEvoy led the Bears (4-8, 2-1) with 16 points, while Sevy Allton (15), Brian McCarthy (14) and De'Shamoi Greaves (10) also reached double figures.

Vista Ridge 48, Falcon 44

At Vista Ridge: The Wolves doubled their season win total this week with back-to-back victories including Friday’s four-point win over Falcon.

Caden Monson led Vista Ridge with 14 points and Trey Fowler and Kayon Lacy had nine each.

After being outscored 19-13 in the third quarter Vista Ridge closed out the final eight minutes with a 16-10 edge to lock in the 5A/4A PPAC victory.

Falcon was led by Mason Black with 15 points and Clayton Sanger with 12.

Lewis-Palmer 84, Sand Creek 49

At Sand Creek: Lewis-Palmer had a prolific first quarter, dropping 35 points in the first eight minutes.

The win marked the highest-scoring game for the defending 4A champions this season, rebounding off a four-point loss to Vista Ridge on Wednesday.

Manitou Springs 67, St. Mary’s 50

At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs limited Sam Howery - who averages 22 points per game - to 13 in a big 3A Tri-Peaks win to remain undefeated in league play.

The Mustangs (8-2, 4-0) outscored St. Mary’s 41-27 in the first half and 18-6 in the third quarter to rack up a comfortable lead.

Rayshawn Dearmon had 11 points for the Pirates (8-3, 2-2) and Evan Faber scored nine. Howery completed a double-double with 12 points.

Colorado Springs School 47, Miami-Yoder 31

At Colorado Springs School: Luke Taylor scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Kodiaks to a 2A District 8 win over Miami-Yoder.

Colorado Springs School has won three straight.

Calhan 39, Simla 36

At Simla: Calhan outscored Simla 30-17 through the second and third quarters and thwarted off a fourth-quarter comeback to clinch a 2A District 8-opening win.

The Bulldogs are 5-2.

Pine Creek 64, Rampart 38

At Rampart: Pine Creek racked up a 35-11 edge over Rampart in the first half of a tournament win over the Rams.

After a season-opening loss to Sand Creek the Eagles have won 11 straight. Rampart (5-7) was led by junior Dante Wydra with 11 points.

Evangelical Christian Academy 68, Elbert 35

At Elbert: ECA rebounded from the season’s first loss with a dominant conference-opening win against Elbert on the road.

Jason Holt led the Eagles (8-1) with 20 points. Sam More scored 12 and Judah Alexander had 11. Holt also had five steals and Andrew DeRuiter had four.

Lamar 62, Ellicott 42

Atlas Prep 52, Florence 33

Discovery Canyon 53, Air Academy 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Peyton 62, Thomas MacLaren 24

At Peyton: The Panthers held Thomas MacLaren to fewer than eight points in each quarter and had two players finish in double figures in a 2A Black Forest win.

Kayleigh Mannering led Peyton (7-1, 1-0) with 19 points and Shelby Miller scored 12.

The Highlanders are still searching for their first win.

Falcon 69, Vista Ridge 31

At Falcon: Falcon outscored Vista Ridge 26-5 in the first frame and held onto a strong lead on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win.

The 10-3 Falcons have won four straight and are undefeated in league play. The Wolves fall to 2-8 and are winless in the PPAC.

Cheyenne Mountain 40, Palmer Ridge 39

At Cheyenne Mountain: After a back-and-forth first half Cheyenne Mountain took a commanding lead in the third quarter, outscoring Palmer Ridge 12-5 in the third quarter, and thwarted a Bears comeback in the final eight minutes to clinch a tight 5A/4A CSML win.

Cheyenne Mountain (9-3, 3-1) has won four of its last five. Palmer Ridge (7-5, 1-3) has lost two close games in a row.

Pine Creek 59, Rampart 40

Air Academy 65, Discovery Canyon 20

Elbert 48, Evangelical Christian Academy 26

Simla 42, Calhan 32

ICE HOCKEY

Pine Creek 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0

At Honnen: Stratton Miller posted his third shutout of the season with 12 saves in a Summit Conference victory over Cheyenne Mountain.

Austin Sawyer and Brett Zahn scored two goals each for the Eagles and Zachary Campbell added a goal in the third period.

Woodland Park 5, Liberty 3

At Honnen: Woodland Park earned its first win of the season thanks in part to a two-goal performance by McCoy Kleppe.

Kleppe scored twice in the second period to give the Panthers a two-goal lead over Liberty. Trace and Parker Taranto and Kennen Newsham also scored. Parker Taranto also had two assists.

Seth DiMarino had two goals for Liberty and Nikolas Reddecliff also scored.

Summit 6, Palmer 0

At WA-OLY: Palmer’s Sean Bolduc had a busy night facing 54 shots in a loss to Summit.