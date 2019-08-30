Boys’ soccer
Fountain Valley 4, Colorado Springs Christian 3, 2OT
At Colorado Springs Christian: Shuto Ushijima’s second goal of the game came in double overtime, lifting the Danes (1-0) over the Lions (0-1). Nick Heinz and Rin Akimoto scored Fountain Valley’s other two goals.
FVS moves on to host James Irwin at home on Thursday.
Fossil Ridge 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Fossil Ridge jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and dropped the Indians.
Cheyenne Mountain has been outscored 5-1 through an 0-2 start to the season.
Fruita Monument 3, Doherty 2
Pueblo West 4, Mesa Ridge 2
Softball
Heritage 9, Widefield 1
Pueblo West 9, Widefield 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Darby Kramp’s four RBIs sent Heritage (1-3) over Widefield (2-2).
Heritage broke open a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth, putting six on the board.
Pueblo West then chipped away at the Gladiators, scoring in every inning but the third.
Fountain Fort Carson 8, Denver South 3 (4 innings)
Fountain-Fort Carson 19, Lewis-Palmer 1 (4 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: In their home tournament, Trojans scored eight runs on five hits and four in the fourth inning to fend off a challenge from Denver South, then rolled right into the second game, putting up seven runs in the first inning of a rout of Lewis-Palmer.
Junior Torie Bass hit a home run in each game to go with 4 RBIs as Fountain-Fort Carson improved to 4-3 (1-0 5A CS Metro).
The Trojans have won their past four.
ThunderRidge 15, Doherty 5
At Doherty: Kaytlynn Garrison had a team-leading two RBIs but took the loss on the mound as ThunderRidge was off to the races during a 6-run first inning.
Doherty dropped to 1-5, 1-1 in the 5A CS Metro.
Rampart 6, Air Academy 5
At Rampart: The Rams’ five-run fifth inning lifted them to a narrow win over Air Academy (2-2) and a 2-2, 1-0 (5A CS Metro) mark.
Junior Brianna Jennings’ home run and 3 RBIs paced Rampart.
Coronado 6, Mesa Ridge 5 (10 innings)
At Holmes Middle School: Coronado broke through in the bottom of the 10th inning to win its sixth straight and improve to 7-1 (2-0 5A CS Metro).
Coronado senior Jenna Ruggaber allowed 11 hits and fanned 11 and Mesa Ridge senior Kylee Bunnell gave up 9 and struck out 13.
Vista Ridge 7, Liberty 0
At Liberty: Senior Midori Williams drove in three runs as the Wolves blanked the Lancers.
Vista Ridge snapped a three-game skid.
Kellyville 14, Discovery Canyon 0
D’Evelyn 11, Woodland Park 1
Frederick 6, Discovery Canyon 3
Pueblo West 9, Falcon 0
Pueblo County 11, Lewis Palmer 0