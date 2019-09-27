BOYS' SOCCER
Pine Creek 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Hatchell Field: Junior Matt Abate and senior Nick Appleton scored for the Eagles (5-2) in their fourth straight victory.
Eli Young made six saves and recorded his third shutout of the season.
Lotus School for Excellence 4, ECA 3, OT
El Pomar Sports Complex: The Lions dropped a nonconference game in overtime, falling to 4-3 and 1-2 at home.
Montrose 11, Mitchell 1
At Montrose: The Marauders remained winless on the season, falling to Montrose (5-5).
Mitchell will play at Grant Junction Central on Saturday before diving into conference play next week at Mesa Ridge.
SOFTBALL
Widefield 14, Doherty 3
At DHS Varsity Tournament: The Gladiators (12-6, 4-0 4A CS Metro) put up nine runs in the first two innings and cruised from there.
Seniors Jocelyn Garcia and Savannah Valdez led the way with two hits and three RBIs each. Junior Hannah Hall earned the win on the mound.
Doherty dropped to 3-13.
Pueblo West 13, Palmer Ridge 0, 4 innings
At DHS Varsity Tournament: Jasmine Garbiso contributed 5 RBIs as Pueblo West chipped away at Palmer Ridge (10-8, 2-3 5A/4A Pikes Peak).
The Bears will face Widefield and tournament host Doherty on Saturday.
Rampart 15, Cheyenne Mountain 0, 3 innings
At Rampart: Seven runs each in the second and third innings sent the Rams (12-5, 6-1 5A CS Metro) home with a seventh straight win.
The Indians were shut out for the sixth time this season.
Air Academy 19, Far Northeast Warriors 4, 3 innings
At Evie Dennis Campus: Air Academy (12-5, 4-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first inning.
The Kadets won their sixth straight.