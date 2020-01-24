GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 57, Palmer 40
At Palmer: Taylor Corsi hit three of her four attempts from 3-point range and both of her free throws to led the Spartans with 13 points. The senior also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded five steals, as Doherty improved to 8-6 and 4-1 in the 5A metro league. Spartans junior Makenzie Noll added 10 points.
St. Mary’s 91, Buena Vista 30
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates (10-1, 3-0 TPL) scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters to lead by 29 at halftime.
Sand Creek 61, Palmer Ridge 50
At Palmer Ridge: The Scorpions led 21-9 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 17 by halftime to improve 13-1 and 6-0 in league play.
Palmer Ridge dropped to 8-6 and 2-4 PPAC.
Discovery Canyon 47, Vista Ridge 42
At Vista Ridge: The teams started the fourth quarter tied at 26 before the Thunder won the fourth quarter 21-16 to pick up their second win of the season, their first in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Vanguard 52, La Junta 28
At La Junta: Vanguard led 25-9 at halftime and improved to 9-1 on the season with its only loss coming to St. Mary’s.
Ellicott 33, Trinidad 19
At Ellicott: The Thunderhawks (5-4, 2-2) picked up the league win by holding Trinidad to six or fewer points in each quarter.
Manitou Springs 51, Salida 34
At Manitou Springs: It was tied at 21 at halftime before the Mustangs (10-2, 3-0 TPL) went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter.
Lewis-Palmer 52, Air Academy 45
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers (9-6, 3-3) outscored Air Academy 15-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away late.
Falcon 82, Cheyenne Mountain 58
At Falcon: The Falcons won the second quarter 26-12 to start the second half with a 15-point advantage. Falcon remained unbeaten in league play and improved to 12-3 overall.
Coronado 62, Rampart 40
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 67, Lewis-Palmer 61
At Air Academy: Grant Featherson led three double-digit scorers for the Kadets with 14 points, while Ryder Banks added 13 and Finn Horsfall chipped in 10.
Discovery Canyon 62, Vista Ridge 48
At Discovery Canyon: Jaxon Smith led the Thunder (8-6, 3-3) with 15 points and nine assists, while Ethan Smith and Brandon Clawson added 14 apiece.
Pine Creek 42, Colby 39
At Colby, Kan.: The Eagles, leaders of the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League, picked up their second win against Kansas teams at the Orange and Black Classic and improved to 14-2 on the year. Pine Creek will look to go 3-0 against teams from The Sunflower State as it takes on Hays in the championship game Saturday.
Cheyenne Mountain 78, Falcon 65
At Cheynne Mountain: The Indians (14-0, 6-0) remained unbeaten by winning the first half 41-29. Falcon dropped to 2-12 and 0-6 in Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action.
Vanguard 79, La Junta 40
At La Junta: The Coursers cruised to a 5-0 start in the Tri-Peaks League and have won nine of the first 10.
Manitou Springs 82, Salida 61
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs improved to 6-0 in Tri-Peaks League play after scoring 25 points in the first quarter.
Sand Creek 64, Palmer Ridge 46
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions broke the game open by winning the third quarter 26-10. Sand Creek improved to 4-2 in league, and 10-5 overall, while the Bears dropped to 5-9, 3-2.
Widefield 73, Elizabeth 71
At Elizabeth: Widefield won the first quarter 19-14, but Elizabeth chipped away from there.
Ellicott 68, Trinidad 67
At Ellitott: The Thunderhawks led comfortably to start the fourth quarter before Trinidad won the final quarter 25-9, making Ellicott’s first Tri-Peaks League win a little more interesting.
Lamar 46, Atlas Prep 44
At Lamar: Lamar hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to drop Atlas Prep to 8-5 and 4-5 in league play.
Doherty 38, Palmer 17
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 123, Liberty 63
At Rampart: Laelle Brovold (100 free - 56.43; 200 free - 2:05.13), Lindsey Immel (200 IM - 2:16.03; 500 free - 5:18.89) Claire Timson (50 free - 26.07; 100 back - 59.53) and Joey Miller (100 butterfly - 1:02.97; 100 breaststroke - 1:09.71) each won two events for the Rams.
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Rampart 5
Coronado 5, Woodland Park 1