ICE HOCKEY
State Tournament
No. 10 Ralston Valley 6, No. 7 Doherty 1
At Family Sports Center Hamilton: The Spartans ended their impressive season in heartbreak. According to the Doherty athletics' Twitter account, four players did not suit up because they were sick. Two of them had the flu.
"Proud of you, young men!!" the Spartans tweeted. "Thank you, seniors!!"
Doherty finished 17-1-1.
No. 8 Pine Creek 3, No. 9 Monarch 1
At The Ice Ranch LHA: It took Austin Sawyer just 25 seconds to score the Eagles' first goal of the second-round game, more than enough to give Pine Creek an early edge.
Pine Creek (17-1-2) went up 2-0 at the end of the second period, thanks to Jonathan Cole's goal. Later, in the third, Zachary Campbell scored to give the Eagles their final tally.
The Eagles face No. 1 Valor Christian (17-2-1) in the quarterfinals Saturday at The Ice Ranch LHA.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class 3A Tri-Peaks League Tournament
No. 1 Manitou Springs 66, No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian School 42
At Florence: The Mustangs (18-3) won their sixth straight game and beat CSCS (13-9) for the second time this season to advance to Saturday's championship game against The Vanguard School.
No. 2 The Vanguard School 67, No. 3 Mary's 54
At Florence: The Coursers (19-2) overcame a 22-18 deficit by outscoring their opponent 18-6 in the second quarter, moving on to the championship game Saturday.
Luke Stockelman led the Pirates (17-4) with 18 points.
Class 2A District 8 Tournament
No. 1 Dolores Huerta Prep 73, No. 4 Calhan 48
At City Auditorium: Though they nearly won the second quarter, 15-13, the Bulldogs couldn't overcome four Dolores Huerta Prep double-digit scorers and lost in the semifinals.
Calhan (8-13) plays in the third-place game Saturday.
The 16-4 Scorpions — led Friday by Charles Winston's 18 points — face Peyton on Saturday. In their last matchup earlier this season, Dolores Huerta Prep won 49-36.
No. 2 Peyton 43, No. 2 Thomas MacLaren School 30
At City Auditorium: The Panthers (16-5) won their fourth straight game to face top-seeded Dolores Huerta Prep in the title game Saturday.
Thomas MacLaren (10-7) ended a four-game winning streak. The Highlanders will play Calhan for third place Saturday.
Class 1A District 7 Tournament
No. 1 Evangelical Christian 57, No. 4 Edison 22
At City Auditorium: Jason Holt nailed a trio of 3-pointers en route to a 24-point performance, scoring his 1,000th career point and lifting the Eagles to Saturday's championship game. Sam Mote contributed with 13 points.
The Eagles (17-3) were dominant throughout the game, outscoring their opponent 27-9 in the first quarter. Edison (13-9) was held to three more single-digit quarters.
ECA will play the winner of the No. 3 Pikes Peak Christian/Genoa-Hugo/Karval game, which started late Friday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class 5A playoffs
No. 3 Regis Jesuit 88, No. 30 Liberty 24
At Regis Jesuit: The Lancers (15-10) fell to a Regis Jesuit team that made it to last year's state semifinals.
No. 7 Ralston Valley 56, No. 29 Pine Creek 28
At Ralston Valley: The Eagles (10-15) were outscored by Ralston Valley in the first three quarters before winning the fourth, 10-8. Pine Creek ended its season winning three of its last five games.
No. 8 Montrose 49, No. 25 Mesa Ridge 43
At Montrose: The Grizzlies (14-10) ended their season by snapping a three-game winning streak.
No. 23 Columbine 51, No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson 39
At F-FC: The Rebels (15-10) pulled off the upset over Fountain-Fort Carson (20-3), which opened up the state playoffs with a bye.
No. 21 Doherty 64, No. 12 Denver East 60
At Denver East: The Spartans (17-8) continued their impressive playoff run, this time upsetting Denver East (16-8) to move on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 5 Fruita Monument.
Class 4A playoffs
No. 9 Mullen 86, No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain 42
At Mullen: Alena San Agustin led with 13 points but the Indians (14-11) fell behind early on, evident by Mullen's 35-7 advantage in the first quarter of the second-round game.
Megan Pohs had 24 points for Mullen (17-7), followed by Gracie Gallegos' 17.
No. 10 Air Academy 53, No. 23 Palmer Ridge 35
At Air Academy: The Kadets (18-6) won 10 of their last 11 games to face No. 7 Holy Family in the next round.
Palmer Ridge (13-12) ended a two-game winning streak.
No. 11 Sierra 63, No. 43 Rifle 33
At Sierra: The Stallions (19-4) won their 12th straight game, advancing to the next round to play No. 6 Thompson Valley in the Sweet 16.
D'nae Wilson led Sierra with 22 points, followed by Azaria Lacour's 17 and Annalisa Mileto's 15.
No. 12 Glenwood Springs 42 No. 21 Lewis-Palmer 29
At Glenwood Springs: The Rangers (15-10) had a two-game winning streak.
No. 13 Falcon 72, No. 20 Greeley Central 59
At Falcon: The Falcons (17-7) won their fourth game in five tries to move on to face No. 4 Berthoud in the next round.
No. 16 Canon City 60, No. 17 Evergreen 43
At Canon City: Jerika Moore led with 19 points, and the Tigers (19-4) moved on to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Sand Creek — which beat No. 33 Centaurus 52-41 on Friday.
Class 3A Tri-Peaks League Tournament
No. 1 St. Mary's 65, No. 5 Trinidad 12
At Florence: The Pirates (20-1) advanced to the championship to face rival Manitou Springs on Saturday after winning their 14th straight game.
No. 2 Manitou Springs 62, No. 3 The Vanguard School 45
At Florence: The Mustangs jumped to a 17-8 lead in the first half and won their sixth straight contest. Their last loss was to St. Mary's on Feb. 6 in the regular season.
Class 2A District 8 Tournament
No. 1 Simla 53, No. 4 Calhan 28
At City Auditorium: The Bulldogs (12-9) dropped the second of their last three games and will face Peyton in the third-place game Saturday.
No. 2 The Colorado Springs School 42, No. 3 Peyton 41
At City Auditorium: Whitney Richardi had a team-high 16 points and nailed the game-winning free throw with 5.8 seconds left, leading the Kodiaks to Saturday's championship game.
Richardi also had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for The Colorado Springs School (19-2), which overcame a 25-18 halftime deficit. Peyton's halftcourt shot at the buzzer missed.
Shelby Miller led the Panthers (17-4) with 19 points.
The Kodiaks will face top-seeded Simla — which ended their 16-game winning last week with a 42-40 victory in the regular-season — on Saturday. A CSS victory would mean the program's first district title.