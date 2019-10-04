SOFTBALL
Coronado 12, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: Addison Pakenham had two hits and three RBIs and Lynia Henry added two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (18-2). Jenna Ruggaber had an incredible performance on the mound, pitching seven innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out 17.
The Kadets drop to 13-7.
Elizabeth 11, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: Brynn Short had the lone RBI for the Bears, who fell to 13-10.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs School 4, Thomas MacLaren School 0
At CSS: The Kodiaks scored three times in the second half and improved to 3-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Ellicott 3, South Park 0
At South Park: The Thunderhawks picked up their second win of the season, cruising past South Park 25-10, 25-13, 25-19.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 1, Arapahoe 1
At Liberty: Tessa Morse scored Liberty’s lone goal off an assist from Caitlyn Tabeling. Haley Edge made eight saves in net for the Lancers (2-6-1).