BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

No. 2 Vanguard 63, No. 31 Strasburg 34

At Vanguard: Vanguard earned its fifth straight win in a near 30-point victory in the first round of the 3A state tournament. The Coursers move on to face No. 15 University on Saturday.

No. 3 Faith Christian 66, No. 30 Colorado Springs Christian 45

At Faith Christian: Colorado Springs Christian’s season ends in the first round of the 3A state tournament to No. 3 Faith Christian. The Lions’ season ends at 13-11.

No. 12 Manitou Springs 55, No. 21 Jefferson Academy 39

At Centauri: Manitou Springs rebounded from a district title loss to Vanguard with a 16-point win over Jefferson Academy to move on to the second round of the 3A state tournament. The Mustangs move on to face No. 5 Centauri Saturday in the second round.

No. 14 St. Mary’s 67, No. 19 Englewood 58

At Faith Christian: Luke Stockelman led the Pirates with 29 points and Rayshawn Dearmon and Sam Howery scored 15 each as St. Mary’s downed Englewood in the first round of the 3A state tournament. The Pirates will face No. 3 Faith Christian in the second round.

CLASS 2A REGION TOURNAMENTS

Highland 92, Calhan 43

At Highland: A slow start doomed Calhan as Highland took a 25-6 lead after the first quarter, and 36-6 in the third.

The Bulldogs finished the season 9-14.

Peyton 61, Plateau Valley 29

At Peyton: A 17-3 edge in the second quarter helped lift the Panthers over Plateau Valley in the first round of the Region 7 tournament.

Gibson Gellerman led Peyton with 15 points followed by Gavin Miller with 13. Peyton will play Denver Christian in the Region 7 championship on Saturday.

Wray 90, Thomas MacLaren School

At Wray: Thomas MacLaren’s season ends at 10-9 in the first round of the Region 6 tournament.

CLASS 1A REGION TOURNAMENTS

South Baca 59, Pikes Peak Christian 57

At La Junta: Pikes Peak Christian’s season ends after the play-in round of the Region 3 Bracket 1 tournament. The Eagles finish the year 13-10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

No. 9 Mullen 70, No. 16 Canon City

At Mullen: After securing a Sweet 16 upset Canon City’s season ends in the Great 8 against No. 9 Mullen.

The Tigers’ season ends at 20-5, marking the program’s best season since 2015.

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

No. 1 St. Mary’s 72, No. 32 Eagle Ridge Academy 19

At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s dominated the first round of the 3A state tournament, taking down Eagle Ridge on the way to the Sweet 16. The Pirates will play No. 16 Jefferson Academy Saturday in the state second round.

No. 9 Vanguard 51, No. 24 Liberty Common 46

At Faith Christian: Vanguard earned its second straight win in a back-and-forth battle with Liberty Common to kick off the 3A state tournament. The Coursers will face No. 8 Faith Christian in the second round.

No. 12 Manitou Springs 52, No. 21 Estes Park 38

At Pagosa Springs: The Mustangs defeated Estes Park to move on to the second round of the 3A state tournament to play No. 5 Pagosa Springs on Saturday.

No. 5 Pagosa Springs 57, No. 28 Colorado Springs Christian 17

At Pagosa Springs: Colorado Springs Christian’s season ends in the first round of the 3A state tournament with a 9-15 season record.

CLASS 2A REGION TOURNAMENT

Peyton 62, Swink 34

At Del Norte: Four Panthers finished in double figures as Peyton defeated Swink to move on to the 2A Region 6 championship. Peyton will face No. 6 Del Norte Saturday.

Holly 48, Colorado Springs School 44

At Simla: CSS fell to Holly in the first round of the Region 7 tournament ending its season at 19-4, marking its best season since at least 2007 according to MaxPreps.