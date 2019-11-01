BOYS’ SOCCER
State Tournament First Round
5A
Pine Creek 3, Ralston Valley 2 (Penalty kicks)
At Ralston Valley: The No. 18 Eagles (10-5-1) upset the 15th-ranked Mustangs in penalty kicks to advance to the second round. Ralston Valley took the lead in the 17th minute, but goals in the 38th and 40th minutes gave Pine Creek the halftime lead. Next up for the Eagles is a date with No. 2 Cherry Creek on Wednesday.
4A
Discovery Canyon 2, Rifle 0
At Discovery Canyon: The No. 10 Thunder (13-3) scored twice in the first half and that was plenty to advance to the second round. Discovery Canyon will either travel to No. 7 Holy Family or host No. 26 Centaurus next week.
3A
Colorado Academy 4, James Irwin 0
At Colorado Academy: The No. 26 Jaguars (7-9) only trailed 1-0 at halftime before the seventh-ranked Mustangs took control in the second half.
Fort Lupton 3, Manitou Springs 0
At Fort Lupton: The No. 21 Mustangs (9-6-1) saw their season end with three first-half goals by the No. 12 Blue Devils.
VOLLEYBALL
Indian Invitational at Cheyenne Mountain
Lewis-Palmer 3, Lakewood 0
Peyton Burnett had seven kills and five blocks for the Rangers, while Hope Esposito added 17 assists and nine digs. Ally DeLange tallied 11 assists for Lewis-Palmer.
Rampart 3, Mesa Ridge 0
The Rams cruised 25-12, 25-11, 25-20.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Longmont 1
The Indians dropped the first set, but rallied to win 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20.
Grandview 3, Mesa Ridge 0
The Grizzlies fell 25-12, 25-13, 25-16.
Grandview 3, Rampart 2
Two of the best 5A teams in the state battled, with the Wolves topping the Rams 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10.
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: The Bears (12-7, 4-3 4A Pikes Peak) took the match in straight sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-8. Vista Ridge falls to 9-14 and 2-5.
Florence 3, Vanguard 2
At Florence: The Huskies (10-8, 6-6 3A Tri-Peaks) rallied after losing the first two sets to pick up a big conference win 16-25, 24-26, 29-27, 26-16, 15-8. Vanguard falls to 10-8 and 6-6 in conference.
Chaparral 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
The 5A Wolverines made quick work of the 4A Indians 25-14, 25-8, 25-11.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Windsor 1
The Rangers rolled 25-17, 19-25, 25-11, 25-13 behind 11 kills from Peyton Burnett and 10 from Danielle Norman. Michaela Recker had 11 digs and four aces, while Gianna Bartalo chipped in with 37 digs for Lewis-Palmer.
Pine Creek 3, Durango 0
At Ponderosa Tournament: Pine Creek won in straight sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 behind 16 digs, nine kills and five aces from Gabby Wilson. Alyssa Adkins had 22 assists for the Eagles and Abby Sweeney added 15 assists.
Fruita Monument 3, Pine Creek 2
At Ponderosa Tournament: The Eagles fell in a thriller 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 12-15. Gabby Wilson led the way for Pine Creek with 17 kills, 15 digs and four aces, while Alyssa Adkins tallied 29 assists and 10 digs.
Harrison 3, Widefield 2
At Harrison: Harrison emerged from a back-and-forth battle with the 27-25, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory. Isabel Trujillo had 29 digs and 15 kills for the Panthers, and Amyah Moore Allen added 27 assists and eight digs.