BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Doherty 71, Liberty 50

At Doherty: The Spartans held a commanding 21-point lead after the first half on the way to a 5A/4A CSML win over Liberty, locking in second place in the final conference standings.

Schafer Reichart led Doherty (14-9, 9-3) with 22 points, followed by a double-double performance by Lucas Moerman who scored 14 and had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Liberty finishes the regular season 7-16 and 4-8 in the CSML.

Rampart 73, Fountain-Fort Carson 64

At Rampart: Rampart finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak thanks to a 5A/4A CSML win over Fountain-Fort Carson as both teams tied for third in the conference.

Junior Cole Bowen led the Rams (11-12, 7-5) with 26 points and Dante Wydra had 18.

Fountain-Fort Carson finishes the regular season 13-10 and 7-5 in league play.

Simla 39, Colorado Springs School 38 (OT)

At Simla: Colorado Springs School forced overtime by outscoring Simla 9-7 in the fourth quarter, but the Cubs won the overtime period 6-5 for the 2A Black Forest win.

Pine Creek 67, Coronado 53

At Pine Creek: The Eagles scored 42 points in the second half to overcome a seven-point deficit to defeat Coronado and claim the 5A/4A CSML title.

Pine Creek finishes the regular season 20-3 and 11-1 in the league. Coronado is 4-19 and 1-11.

Widefield 58, Mitchell 48

Peyton 66, Miami-Yoder 34

Vanguard 52, DSST: Byers 50

Dolores Huerta 67, Calhan 56

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Doherty 47, Liberty 43

At Doherty: The Spartans came out on top of a back-and-forth 5A/4A CSML contest to end the regular season on a high note as conference co-champions with Fountain-Fort Carson.

Taryn Lindsey led Doherty (15-8, 10-2) with 17 points and Makenzie Noll scored 10.

Liberty was led by Lydia Marshall with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Lancers finished the regular season 14-9 and 7-5 in the CSML.

Fountain-Fort Carson 75, Rampart 58

At Fountain-Fort Carson: Torie Bass finished with a career-high 28 points to lead Fountain-Fort Carson to its third straight win and a 5A/4A CSML co-championship.

Bass narrowly had a double-double with seven steals. Danae Christensen had 12 points, followed by Tauja Durham and Carolynn Dail with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Trojans finished the regular season 20-2 and 10-2 in league play. The Rams are 4-19 and winless in the CSML.

Peyton 72, Miami-Yoder 10

At Peyton: Peyton outscored Miami-Yoder 36-0 in the first quarter, and held the Buffaloes to fewer than five points in each of the remaining quarters.

Kayleigh Mannering led the Panthers (15-3, 4-2 2A Black Forest) with 17 points, followed by Annika Deanda with 14 and Shelby Miller scored 10.

Simla 42, Colorado Springs School 40

At Simla: Colorado Springs School was outscored 11-6 in the fourth quarter as the Kodiaks suffered their first loss in 16 games and first 2A Black Forest loss of the year.

Widefield 70, Mitchell 33

Coronado 35, Pine Creek 29

Harrison 58, Woodland Park 24

Lewis-Palmer 51, Cheyenne Mountain 46

Canon City 41, The Classical Academy 35

Calhan 67, Dolores Huerta 56

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 10, Air Academy 4

At Honnen: Phillip Bramble scored a hat trick and had two assists as Cheyenne Mountain defeated Air Academy in its fifth straight win.

Kaden Ochsendorf scored twice for the Indians, and Daniel Vujcich, Hank Walsh, Wyatt Furda, William Wuestneck and Aidan Hybl also scored.

Cheyenne Mountain was 5-for-8 on the power play and sent 60 shots on net.

Mitchell Willis, Casin Buckmeier, Owen Kalbfliesch and Joey Polaski scored for the Kadets.

Glenwood Springs 13, Liberty 0