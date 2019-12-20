WRESTLING
Jimmy John's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament
At UNC Butler-Hancock Arena: Several Pikes Peak region wrestlers made their way to the tournament's semifinals.
This list includes Mesa Ridge's Frankie Gallegos (113), Woodland Park's Brady Hankin (126), Coronado's Angel Flores (138), Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese (170), Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi (195), Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic (220) and Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore (285).
Hankin had one of the region's most impressive runs at the tournament as he has produced three pins and one technical fall so far.
Warrior Classic
At Grand Junction: Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy (170) advanced to the semifinals after opening up the tournament with two wins, all in the first period, before beating Hotchkiss's Jace Peebles 11-3.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
St. Mary's 93, Atlas Prep 49
At Atlas Prep: Sam Howery (26 points) and Rayshawn Dearmon (25 points) teamed up to score more than half of the Pirates' total in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League action. The duo each had four 3-pointers.
Luke Stockelman added 16 points for St. Mary's (6-1, 1-0).
Atlas Prep (4-3, 0-3) has lost two of its last three games.
Florence Tournament
Gunnison 53, Florence 30
At Florence: The Huskies (0-4) fell behind 26-8 at halftime and couldn't recover on the second day of the tournament.
Gunnison (6-1) is on a four-game winning streak.
Pueblo East Coaches Classic
Northfield 73, Air Academy 53
At Pueblo East: The Kadets (3-3) stayed close, falling behind 38-30 at halftime, but couldn't overcome the deficit to lose for the second time in three games.
Northfield (6-2) has won three in a row.
Cherry Creek Holiday Tournament
Legend 51, Vista Ridge 37
At Cherry Creek: Trey Fowler had 14 points, Jabez Hasberry added 11 and the Wolves (2-6) couldn't overcome a 26-14 halftime deficit to Legend (6-2).
Nonconference
Discovery Canyon 76, Coronado 61
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder had just a 35-34 halftime lead before Ethan Hall and Jaxon Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter to push the lead to 14.
It was all Thunder (4-2) from there.
They held on to capture their second straight win, this time over Coronado (2-6).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Falcon Invitational
Ponderosa 60, Falcon 38
At Falcon: Billie Fiore scored 13 points, and the Falcons fell behind 19-4 in the first quarter to end a five-game winning streak.
Ponderosa (7-0) stayed undefeated this season.
Nonconference
Vista Peak 52, Liberty 42
At Liberty: The Lancers (4-3) fell behind 29-21 at halftime lead and lost for the second time in three games.
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain had a standout day during the preliminaries of its own invitational, thanks to finishing with the best times in six events.
Caroline Bricker (200 IM, 2:09.96; 100 breaststroke, 1:06.73) and Frances Hayward (200 freestyle, 1:59.07; 500 freestyle, 5:17.98) led the way for the Indians by clocking in the fastest times in their respective events.
Pine Creek's Amaya Porter also had a standout day, thanks to clocking in the fastest times in the 50 freestyle (25.53) and 100 freestyle (55.34) events.
The invitational continues Saturday with finals.