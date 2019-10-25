102619-s-Coronado Softball 02.JPG
Buy Now

Coronado senior pitcher Jenna Ruggaber throws to first base during the Cougars game against the Silver Creek Raptors at the 4A State Softball tournament on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Coronado lost 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning when a Silver Creek player hit a home run. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold

SOFTBALL

4A State Tournament

No. 5 Silver Creek 1, No. 12 Coronado 0

At Aurora: The Cougars saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion, as a pitchers’ duel in the state tournament’s first round came to a close with Silver Creek’s Ashley Gaccetta hitting a walk-off home run to win it for the Raptors.

Coronado finishes the season with a 21-5 mark.

No. 2 Holy Family 19, No. 15 Mesa Ridge 0

At Aurora: The Tigers scored 13 times in the first inning to blitz the Grizzlies and end their season. Mesa Ridge posted a 19-8 record for the year.

No. 10 Pueblo Central 7, No. 7 Elizabeth 5

At Aurora: After claiming the Region 4 crown Elizabeth was knocked out of the 4A tournament in the first round, finishing the season 18-9.

BOYS’ SOCCER

The Classical Academy 5, Mesa Ridge 0

At TCA: The Titans secured the outright 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title with the victory, as both teams entered the final game of the regular season 7-0 in league play.

TCA (11-4) scored four times in the first half to leave little doubt. Mesa Ridge falls to 10-5.

Liberty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

At Liberty: Milas Norwood scored twice and Ben Beermann added a goal for the Lancers (9-4-1, 4-1 5A/4A Metro). Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, Corbin Troncoso and Jeff Koch tallied assists for Liberty. The Trojans fall to 5-8-1 and 2-4 in league play.

Widefield 3, Harrison 2

At Harrison: The Gladiators improve to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the 4A Metro standings, which puts them in a tie for third place with Cañon City. Harrison falls to 3-12 and 1-7 in league.

VOLLEYBALL

Pine Creek 3, Coronado 1

At Pine Creek: The Eagles rallied after dropping the first set and won 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23. Amelia Aigner led the way with 14 kills for Pine Creek (12-6, 4-1 5A Metro), and Gabby Wilson added 12 kills and four blocks. Abby Sweeney had 27 assists and 14 digs and Alyssa Adkins added 19 assists and nine digs.

Coronado falls to 12-6 and 4-1.