SOFTBALL
4A State Tournament
No. 5 Silver Creek 1, No. 12 Coronado 0
At Aurora: The Cougars saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion, as a pitchers’ duel in the state tournament’s first round came to a close with Silver Creek’s Ashley Gaccetta hitting a walk-off home run to win it for the Raptors.
Coronado finishes the season with a 21-5 mark.
No. 2 Holy Family 19, No. 15 Mesa Ridge 0
At Aurora: The Tigers scored 13 times in the first inning to blitz the Grizzlies and end their season. Mesa Ridge posted a 19-8 record for the year.
No. 10 Pueblo Central 7, No. 7 Elizabeth 5
At Aurora: After claiming the Region 4 crown Elizabeth was knocked out of the 4A tournament in the first round, finishing the season 18-9.
BOYS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 5, Mesa Ridge 0
At TCA: The Titans secured the outright 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title with the victory, as both teams entered the final game of the regular season 7-0 in league play.
TCA (11-4) scored four times in the first half to leave little doubt. Mesa Ridge falls to 10-5.
Liberty 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Liberty: Milas Norwood scored twice and Ben Beermann added a goal for the Lancers (9-4-1, 4-1 5A/4A Metro). Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, Corbin Troncoso and Jeff Koch tallied assists for Liberty. The Trojans fall to 5-8-1 and 2-4 in league play.
Widefield 3, Harrison 2
At Harrison: The Gladiators improve to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the 4A Metro standings, which puts them in a tie for third place with Cañon City. Harrison falls to 3-12 and 1-7 in league.
VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Coronado 1
At Pine Creek: The Eagles rallied after dropping the first set and won 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23. Amelia Aigner led the way with 14 kills for Pine Creek (12-6, 4-1 5A Metro), and Gabby Wilson added 12 kills and four blocks. Abby Sweeney had 27 assists and 14 digs and Alyssa Adkins added 19 assists and nine digs.
Coronado falls to 12-6 and 4-1.