BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewis-Palmer 2, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: Lewis-Palmer (9-3) won this battle of two of the top teams in the area Friday, scoring the deciding goal in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Air Academy (8-4) saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Pine Creek 10, Palmer 0
At Palmer: The Eagles scored eight times in the first half to run away with a win. Jackson Isaacs had a hat trick to lead Pine Creek (7-2), while Caeden Bishop and Djimmy Kinch both added a goal and an assist.
Palmer falls to 3-8.
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 5, Liberty 1
At Air Academy: Air Academy (15-7) scored twice in the first and fourth innings and added one more in the fifth to win for the third time in four games. Brina Baysinger pitched a gem for the Kadets, going all seven innings and giving up only three hits, while striking out 12. She also added an RBI.
Liberty (8-15) got its lone RBI off the bat of Kayleigh Clarke-Nash.
Cañon City 15, Woodland Park 5
At Cañon City: Haleigh Howard had two doubles and four RBIs for the Tigers (12-10), while Cara McGreeney added a triple and three RBIs. Brianna Winford pitched all six innings for Cañon City, striking out eight, and added two RBIs with her bat.
Woodland Park drops to 7-16.
BOYS’ TENNIS
At the 4A Region 2 Tournament at Kent Denver, Discovery Canyon advanced six of its seven players/teams into the finals on Saturday as the Thunder look to take a large number of players to state.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Vista Ridge 0
At L-P: The Rangers rolled 25-8, 25-16, 25-11 behind 11 kills from Danielle Norman and eight more from Peyton Burnett. Gianna Bartalo tallied 22 digs and four aces for Lewis-Palmer (9-5), while Ally DeLange added 19 assists.
Vista Ridge falls to 7-12.
ECA 3, Hanover 0
At Hanover: The Eagles improved to 5-9 with a 25-7, 25-23, 25-13 victory. Amy Antes led the way for ECA with 10 assists, six aces, three digs and two kills.
Elbert 3, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
At Elbert: The Bulldogs won the match 25-13, 25-9, 25-14. The Pioneers are 1-12.