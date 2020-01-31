WRESTLING

62nd Rocky Welton Invitational

Garden City, Kan.: Lewis-Palmer freshman Isiah Blackmon had a dominant performance so far at the out-of-state tournament, advancing to the 106-pound championship match by pinning all four of his opponents. He will face freshman Nick Treaster, of Newton, Kan., who had two major decisions, a technical fall and a pin to improve his record to 26-1.

Blackmon (29-2) is the lone Pikes Peak region wrestler to make it to the finals, set for Saturday.

Several other area wrestlers are still alive in the consolation rounds, including five from Lewis-Palmer.

Check back for updates.

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.