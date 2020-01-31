WRESTLING
62nd Rocky Welton Invitational
Garden City, Kan.: Lewis-Palmer freshman Isiah Blackmon had a dominant performance so far at the out-of-state tournament, advancing to the 106-pound championship match by pinning all four of his opponents. He will face freshman Nick Treaster, of Newton, Kan., who had two major decisions, a technical fall and a pin to improve his record to 26-1.
Blackmon (29-2) is the lone Pikes Peak region wrestler to make it to the finals, set for Saturday.
Several other area wrestlers are still alive in the consolation rounds, including five from Lewis-Palmer.
Check back for updates.