BASEBALL
The Classical Academy 13, Sand Creek 7
At Sand Creek: The Titans had a steady flow of runs, scoring at least one an inning in their win over the Scorpions.
Bryce Patrick led the way for TCA with three RBIs, going 5-5 at the plate. Zack Hale and Nathan Meister each brought home two runners.
For Sand Creek, Blayne Chapman had three RBIs.
Sierra 10, Mitchell 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 10, Green Mountain 9
Cheyenne Mountain 15, Golden 4
At CMHS: Kevin Papa led the way for the Red-Tailed Hawks with four goals and two assists. Mitchell Lewis had four assists and one goal, while Hank Walsh and Wyatt Furda each recorded three goals. Stefan Dingbaum had two goals and two assists as well.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At CMHS: Kendal Gouner recorded the game’s only goal, assisted by Katie Wotta. Kendra Schlacter was in goal for the Bears, recording six saves.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Cherry Creek 6, Pine Creek 1
At Cherry Creek: Pine Creek’s lone match win came in the No. 3 Singles event as freshman Keelin Sills defeated Jiselle Boker 6-4, 6-3 in two sets.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pueblo South 3, Vanguard 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At CMHS: Discovery Canyon defeated Cheyenne Mountain in three sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-12). Caden Zippwald had 111 kills and Josh Livergood added eight. The Thunder had 28 team digs in the win.