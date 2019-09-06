BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, Vanguard School 0
At Fountain Valley: Chance Maccagnan lead the way for the Danes (3-0) with a goal and an assist. Nick Heinz and Hugh Sperber also scored for Fountain Valley, which netted all of its goals in the second half.
Vanguard falls to 0-2.
Manitou Springs 3, Bayfield 2
At Manitou Springs: Isaiah Thomas scored twice for Manitou Springs, and Cullen Cote provided the third goal.
The Mustangs opened their season with a victory after scoring the lone goal in the second half.
The teams each found the back of the net twice in the first half.
Colorado Academy 4, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
At UCCS: The Lions fall to 0-2 after giving up three second half goals to the Mustangs. The game was tied at one after 45 minutes. No stats were provided.
Cañon City 2, James Irwin 1
At Fountain Valley: Kyle Smith and Ranger Bolton each scored for the Tigers (3-1), who pulled out the victory in overtime. James Irwin falls to 1-2.
SOFTBALL
Coronado 17, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Coronado (10-1) scored nine times in the third inning to break this one open, ultimately winning in five innings.
Ella Leisher, Addison Pakenham, Kyla Papenfuss and Savanah Starr all had two RBIs for the Cougars, who won their ninth game in a row.
Olivia Unger had a double and three RBIs for Cheyenne Mountain (1-4) and Meghan Lynch added two RBIs for the Indians.
Evergreen Tournament
Mesa Ridge 5, Fort Collins 4
At Evergreen: Katrina Robertson tallied three hits and a RBI for the Grizzlies (2-3), who scored three times in the third inning.
Senior Kylee Bunnell pitched a complete game, giving up just one earned run and striking out four, while also driving in a run at the plate.
Rangeview 13, Air Academy 12
At Greeley: Abby Litchfield drove in three runs and Maliyah Winn added two RBIs for the Kadets (2-2). Air Academy’s defense allowed six unearned runs to score, which was the difference in the game.
Falcon 14, The Classical Academy 7
At Falcon: The Falcons scored six times in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to rally from a 7-4 deficit and improve to 3-4.
TCA (0-7) held leads of 6-3 and 7-4, but couldn’t hold on for its first win of the season. Eldaah Asfaw led the Titans’ offense with three hits and three RBIs.
Rifle 10, Woodland Park 6
At Loveland: Kassidy Cargill and Dani Thrailkill each had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers (0-8). Bailey Thrailkill and Sierra Hilgner both added a RBI for Woodland Park.
VOLLEYBALL
Fountain Valley 3, Dolores Huerta 0
At Dolores Huerta: Annaliese Fricke had 14 kills, Liz Berg tallied 10 aces and Chloe Mason added 33 assists for the Danes (1-1). Fountain Valley cruised 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 for its first triumph of the season.
West Grand Tournament
Meeker 3, Calhan 2
At Kremmling: The Bulldogs (1-1) lost in a five-set slugfest after battling back to tie the match.
Meeker took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-14, before Calhan took the next two sets 25-23 and 26-24. Meeker won the deciding set 15-8.