VOLLEYBALL
4A Region 4
Air Academy 3, Cañon City 0
Mead 3, Air Academy 0
Mead 3, Cañon City 0
At Mead: The No. 4 Mavericks defeated the No. 33 Tigers 25-6, 25-10, 25-17 to sweep the regional and advance to the 4A state tournament. No. 21 Air Academy’s season ends at 12-13 and Cañon City finishes 15-11.
3A Region 2
St. Mary’s 3, Kent Denver 0
Sterling 3, St. Mary’s 0
At Sterling: The No. 23 Pirates defeated Kent Denver 25-20, 25-10, 31-29 before falling to No. 2 Sterling. In the victory over the Sun Devils, Seneca Hackley had 18 digs and 11 kills for St. Mary’s, while Jillian Kellick added 15 digs and nine kills and Alexa LaMack led the team with 32 assists.
Sterling advanced to the state tournament.
2A Region 9
Fountain Valley 3, Rocky Ford 1
Fountain Valley 3, Sedgwick County 2
At Sedgwick County: The 16th-seeded Danes earned a trip to the regional title match after a 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 victory against Rocky Ford, and then won the regional in a five-set thriller over No. 9 Sedgwick County 14-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Fountain Valley advances to the 2A state tournament next week.
2A Region 1
Peyton 3, Plateau Valley 0
Denver Christian 3, Peyton 0
At Denver Christian: The 24th-seeded Panthers advanced to the regional final after a three-set victory over Plateau Valley, but then were overwhelmed by the No. 1 team in the state in straight sets.
2A Region 8
Fowler 3, Colorado Springs School 1
Sanford 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Fowler: The No. 29 Kodiaks end their season at 13-12.
2A Region 12
Rye 3, Calhan 0
Yuma 3, Calhan 0
At Rye: The No. 25 Bulldogs fell 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 to Rye and 25-20, 25-7, 25-19 to Yuma to end the season at 11-13.
1A Region G
Genoa-Hugo 3, Pikes Peak Christian 0
Otis 3, Pikes Peak Christian 0
At Genoa-Hugo: The Eagles fell 25-9, 25-14, 25-7 to Otis and their season ends at 16-8.