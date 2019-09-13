SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 12, Pine Creek 6
At F-FC: Torie Bass had a huge game at the plate for the Trojans on Friday, hitting two home runs and totaling four RBIs. Isabelle Salinas and Hannah Weros each drove in two runs for Fountain-Fort Carson (6-6).
Pine Creek (0-11) scored three runs in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 8-6, but that’s as close as the Eagles would get.
Mesa Ridge 12, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Runyon Field: Mesa Ridge scored at least two runs in four of the five innings, led by three RBIs from Aubree Krupp. Isabella Quintana had two hits and two RBIs, and Brianna Compton also drove in two runs. Kylee Bunnell pitched all five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out seven.
Mesa Ridge 10, La Junta 1
At Runyon Field: Katrina Robertson went 4 for 4 at the plate, including two doubles, and drove in four runs for the Grizzlies (6-4). Aubree Krupp had three hits and three RBIs for Mesa Ridge, and Isabella Quintana pitched all seven innings, giving up one run on four hits, while also driving in a run at the plate.
Lewis-Palmer 16, Coronado 10
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers rallied from a 7-5 deficit by scoring seven times in the third inning. Lewis-Palmer (6-8) scored at least once in all six innings it batted.
Kyla Papenfuss had two doubles and three RBIs for the Cougars (11-2), who scored four times in the top of first but couldn’t hang on.
Palmer Ridge 19, The Classical Academy 0
At TCA: The Bears (6-2) scored nine times in the first inning and added 10 more in the second to end this one early. The Titans fall to 1-9.
Arapahoe 1, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: The Warriors scored the game’s lone run in the third inning. Vista Ridge (4-8) out-hit Arapahoe 6-2, but couldn’t get a runner across home plate.
Rampart 26, Alameda 0
At Denver South: The Rams scored 13 runs in each of the first two innings to overwhelm Alameda and improve to 5-4.
Heritage 11, Falcon 2
At Falcon: Heritage scored seven runs in the third inning to pull away from the Falcons (4-5).
Columbine 17, Liberty 0
Castle View 22, Liberty 2
At Dave Sanders Tournament: The Lancers had a rough day and fell to 3-7.
VOLLEYBALL
Pueblo Central 3, Palmer 1
At Pueblo Central: After losing the first two sets 25-14, 25-18, Palmer battled back, winning the third set 25-17. The Terrors (4-5) gave it good run in the fourth set before falling 25-23.
Peyton 3, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
At CC-V: The Panthers improved to 4-4 with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-7 win over the Pioneers, who drop to 0-5.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Jefferson Academy 6, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
At Jefferson Academy: The Jaguars scored three times in each half to take care of the Lions (0-4).