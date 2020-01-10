BOYS’ BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s 86, Bishop Machebeuf 69

At St. Mary’s: A day after his sister broke the girls’ basketball scoring record with 41 points, St. Mary’s sophomore Sam Howery scored a season-high 29 and had 11 assists in a dominant performance against Bishop Machebeuf.

Luke Stockelman also had a double-double for the Pirates (7-1) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Andon Mindrup also got into double figures with 11 points.

Manitou Springs 74, La Junta 46

At La Junta: The Mustangs sprung off to a fast start, outscoring the Tigers 27-14 in the opening quarter on the way to a third-straight 3A Tri-Peaks win.

Manitou Springs is 6-2 and 3-0 in league play.

Douglas County 92, Liberty 67

At Liberty: Liberty had three players finish in double figures, but Douglas County’s high-powered offense had more to give in a nonconference win over the Lancers.

Douglas County outscored Liberty 28-7 in the first quarter.

Josiah Sewell led Liberty (3-7) with 17 points, followed by Jordon McKay with 15 and Gus Rivas had 10.

Rampart 56, Doherty 45

At Doherty: Rampart extended a brief winning streak to open 5A CSML play on a high note thanks in part to a fast start against Doherty.

The Rams (4-5) outscored the Spartans 29-20 in the first half and hung onto the lead to clinch their third straight win.

Doherty’s three-game winning streak was snapped in the loss. The Spartans (4-6) were led by Lucas Moerman with 13 points and he added 23 rebounds. Schafer Reichart had 10 points and a team-high five steals and Andrew Reichart flirted with a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Lewis-Palmer 59, Falcon 47

At Falcon: After falling behind by three in the first quarter Lewis-Palmer stormed back to regain the lead before halftime and never let up in a 4A/5A PPAC win.

Eddie Speller led the Rangers with 17 points and Brady Jones had 12. Noah Ragsdale rounded out double-digit scoring with 11 points as Lewis-Palmer (6-4) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mason Black had 15 points for the Falcons (2-7) followed by Ethan Royx had 11.

Evangelical Christian 68, Cripple Creek-Victor 20

Sand Creek 73, Discovery Canyon 55

Peyton 58, Elbert 17

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Peyton 62, Elbert 49

At Peyton: Peyton outscored Elbert 26-15 in the third quarter to get the jump it needed in a nonconference win.

Senior Kayleigh Mannering led the Panthers (5-1) with 21 points, followed by Shelby Miller with 15 and Paige Gowen with 10.

Falcon 50, Lewis-Palmer 46

At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer held a commanding lead at halftime, but a slow third quarter in which Falcon outscored the Rangers 13-6 provided the boost the Falcons needed to pull off a 4A/5A PPAC win on the road.

Hannah Burg and Trinity Grant led the Falcons with 14 points each and Kayla Harkema scored 11.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Falcons (7-3, 1-0). Lewis-Palmer is 6-4.

Doherty 68, Rampart 33

At Doherty: Doherty started hot, racking up a 42-17 lead in the first half of a 5A CSML contest against Rampart.

Doherty sophomore Payton Sterk led the team with 12 points, followed closely by Taryn Lindsey with 11. Sterk also had a team-high six assists and she and Lindsey had three steals each.

The Spartans are 4-5 while Rampart falls to 3-6 and 0-1 in league play.

Buena Vista 39, James Irwin 31

At James Irwin Charter: Buena Vista eliminated a seven-point deficit and outscored James Irwin 26-11 in the second half to secure a nonconference win.

Ramiyah Byrd scored 14 of James Irwin’s 31 points and had eight rebounds and four steals. Sophia Venegas had six points, five rebounds and three blocks. The Jaguars (1-5) have lost four straight.

Liberty 47, Bear Creek 16

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 8, Palmer 2

At Honnen: William Wuestneck scored a hat trick and had two assists to lead Cheyenne Mountain to its second straight win and a nonconference victory over Palmer.

Colten Sell scored twice for the Indians while Hank Walks, Wyatt Furda and Hunter Elwell also scored.

Brendan Walters and Austin Christian each scored for the Terrors, but Cheyenne Mountain’s 38 shots were too much in the end. Sean Bolduc had 30 saves.

Kent Denver 7, Woodland Park 3

At DU-Joy Burns: Parker Taranto scored twice for Woodland Park, but it was too little too late as the Panthers fell into a 6-1 hole in the first period.

Trace Taranto also had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.