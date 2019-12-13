BOYS' BASKETBALL
Steel City Shootout
Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Widefield 64, OT
At Pueblo South: Ricky Rivera nailed an overtime buzzer-beater to lift the Trojans (3-2) over Widefield on the second day of the tournament Friday. It was Fountain-Fort Carson's second straight win.
Widefield (2-2) snapped a two-game winning streak.
Resurrection Christian Tournament
St. Mary's 86, Olathe 47
At Resurrection Christian: Sophomore Sam Howery led with 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lift the Pirates to a dominating opening-round win over Olathe (0-5).
Howery also had 11 assists, 7 rebounds and 6 steals for St. Mary's (5-0), which owned a 32-12 first-quarter lead.
The Pirates also had double-digit scorers in Luke Stocke (16 points) and Rayshawn Dearmon (10 points). Adon Mindrup led the team with 10 rebounds.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Buena Vista Invitational
St. Mary's 50, Pagosa Springs 31
At Buena Vista: Seneca Hackley had 15 points, Josephie Howery added 14 and the Pirates opened the tournament with a win over Pagosa Springs (1-1) as coach Mike Burkett earned his 399th win.
Ellie Hartman (8 points), Brooklyn Valdez (7) and Catherine Cummings (6) also contributed to the scoring for St. Mary's (4-0), which aims to achieve the milestone victory against University on Saturday.
Izzy Leet Tournament
Falcon 57, Riverdale Ridge 38
At Weld: Kayla Harkema led with 15 points, Hannah Burg added 14 and the Falcons (3-1) continued to roll with another tournament win by their opponents to two single-digit scoring quarters.
Harkema also had 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for Falcon, which held on to a 34-13 halftime lead over Riverdale Ridge (3-1).
The Falcons started off the tournament a day earlier with a lopsided 58-11 win over Stargate School.
Pueblo County Hornet Invitational
Lewis-Palmer 40, Widefield 35
At Pueblo County: The Rangers (3-1) held on to a 26-19 halftime lead over Widefield (0-4) to bounce back from an opening-round tournament loss.
Durango 43, Palmer 39
Wildcat Classic
Grand Junction Central 37, Pine Creek 34
At Fruita Monument: The Eagles (0-5) had a 12-10 halftime over Grand Junction Central (4-1) and nearly held on to capture their first win of the season.
Ridge Classic at Cherry Creek
Doherty 57, Horizon 39
At Cherry Creek: The Spartans (1-3) earned their first win of the season after beating Horizon (1-4) in the opening-round game.
WRESTLING
Lewis-Palmer 58, Widefield 17
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers captured a convincing win to move up to 6-3 in dual matches.