SOFTBALL
Falcon 15, Pueblo Centennial 14
At Falcon: The Falcons took a huge lead early, then had to win it in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning. Falcon (8-6) led 10-1 after four innings, but saw the Bulldogs rally to take a 14-12 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Falcon struck back, tying it at 14 and sending it to extras.
Savannah Massengill had three hits and three RBIs for Falcon, while Ariana Nelson and Leah Gray each drove in two runs.
Massengill also pitched 6.1 innings, striking out 10.
Fountain-Fort Carson 15, Liberty 0
At Liberty: The Trojans scored 11 times in the second inning to end this one quickly.
Jenisah Mora had a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the F-FC offense, while Carolynn Dail and Hannah Weros each drove in two runs for the Trojans (9-7).
The Lancers (4-12) only managed one hit in three innings.
St. Mary’s 19, Sierra 3
At St. Mary’s: Yelena Valentine had a double and three RBIs for the Pirates, who scored eight times in the first inning and 11 more in the second.
St. Mary’s (8-4) got two hits and two RBIs from Liz Vall, while Morgan Trechter drove in two runs at the plate and also pitched all three innings, striking out eight.
The Stallions (0-12) scored all three runs in the third inning.
Pueblo South 14, Mesa Ridge 2
At Mesa Ridge: Ariadna Martinez had a two-run triple to produce the only runs for the Grizzlies (11-4).
VOLLEYBALL
Ellicott 3, Burlington 2
At Ellicott: The Thunderhawks (1-10) picked up their first win of the season in thrilling fashion. Ellicott took the five-set battle 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12.
BOYS’ SOCCER
The Academy 3, Manitou Springs 1
At The Academy: The Mustangs (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season.