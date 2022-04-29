Girls' soccer 3 .jpg

BASEBALL

Lamar 25, Ellicott 0

Lamar 23, Ellicott 1 (doubleheader)

At Ellicott: Lamar recorded 16 hits for 25 runs in game one and 23 hits for 23 runs in game two to sweep Ellicott.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Cheyenne Mountain 17, Holy Family 4

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Canon City 5, Mesa Ridge 0

Colorado Springs Christian School 10, James Irwin 0

Cheyenne Mountain 5, Liberty 1

At Liberty: Kailani Nuhn scored two goals, while Aby Bradfield, Caroline Crann and Eliza Kugler each scored one as the Red-Tailed Hawks topped the Lancers. Kugler also had two assists and Bradfield, Sydney Brewer and Megan Sullivan each recorded one.