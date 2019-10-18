BOYS’ TENNIS
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Pueblo: The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis squad didn’t clinch the 4A team title on Friday, but the Indians are as close as possible with the state championship matches looming.
Cheyenne Mountain is in the midst of a seven-year team title drought, but has 69 points heading into Saturday. The Indians need just one point to clinch the outright team title over Mullen, which has 54 points.
Cheyenne Mountain players will compete in five of the seven state title matches, including in all three singles brackets. No. 1 singles Joey Geisz, No. 2 Paul Jones and No. 3 Oliver Muhl will look for individual championships. All three dominated their semi-final matches on Friday, winning in straight sets.
The No. 2 doubles team of Robbie Metz and Jackson Miller joins the No. 3 tandem of Joseph Martensen and Miles Wagner in the finals.
Discovery Canyon is the only area team to join Cheyenne Mountain in the team standings, as the Thunder tallied five points with some first-round wins.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 1, Liberty 0
At D-20 Stadium: David Peters scored the lone goal of the game off an assist from Simeon Collins in the second half to propel the Rams to a 13-0-1 record and 4-0-1 in 5A/4A Metro play. David Glazener was huge in net for the Rams, stopping all 11 shots he faced.
Liberty falls to 7-4-1 and 2-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (9-7) picked up a hard-fought victory 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 to extend their winning streak to three matches.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Hannah Svarverud led the way with 13 kills and Karlee Pinell added 10, while Madison Fox had 19 digs and Jackie Martensen chipped in with 11 digs and six kills.
Alyssa Pecoraro had 16 assists and Morgan Kerchner tallied 16 for the Indians.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (4-10-1) hung with a strong Mountain Vista team, as the game was tied late in the second half before the Golden Eagles were able to score the game-winner.