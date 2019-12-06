BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Tournament
Cheyenne Mountain 98, Pueblo South 56
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Cheyenne Mountain flexed its shooters Friday with five players who finished in double figures, and two had more than 20 as the Indians nearly hit 100 in only their third game of the season.
Javonte Johnson led Cheyenne Mountain with 26 points followed by junior Brad Helton with 22. Jack Osinski scored 13 and Wade Jones and Xavey Bzdek had 10 each.
Johnson finished his third double-double in as many games with 12 rebounds. He also had five steals and a block.
Sunrise Christian 63, Fountain-Fort Carson 58
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A third quarter slump put Fountain-Fort Carson down by 12 heading into the final frame. From there the Trojans attempted a comeback, outscoring Sunrise Christian 18-11 but ran out of time in the tournament loss.
Keyshawn Maltbia led the Trojans with 22 points followed by Isaiah Thompson with 19.
Kent Denver Tournament
St. Mary’s 85, The Pinnacle 35
At Kent Denver: St. Mary’s wasted no time jumping off to a dominant lead in the Kent Denver Tournament, heading into halftime with a 57-22 lead over The Pinnacle.
The Pirates outscored the Timberwolves 28-13 in the second half to start the season 2-0. Sophomore Sam Howery had 21 points for the Pirates, followed by Rayshawn Dearmon and Luke Stockelman who had 18 points each.
Howery also had seven steals, six assists and eight rebounds to lead the team in each category.
D’Evelyn Tournament
Lewis-Palmer 60, Golden 50
At D’Evelyn: Sophomore Cameron Lowe led the Rangers with 19 points, while Colin Westfall had 15 points and Eddie Speller had 11 as Lewis-Palmer claimed its second straight win at the D’Evelyn Tournament.
The Rangers will play Pueblo East on Saturday in the tournament title game.
Coronado Tournament
Harrison 47, Montrose 32
At Coronado: Donta Dawson led Harrison with 14 points followed by CJ Harris with 13. Panther senior Makeah Scippio led the defense with 10 rebounds and Kahli Dotison and Jaylean Franck had three steals each.
Hornet Invitational
Air Academy 71, Pueblo West 44
At Pueblo County: Four Kadets finished in double figures led by a 19-point performance by freshman Ryder Banks as Air Academy took down Pueblo West at the Horney Invitational.
Tim Marshall had 12 points followed by Adin Schwenke and Grant Featherston had 10 each. Featherston also had four blocks.
Banks is averaging over 15 points per game through his first two varsity appearances.
The Classical Academy 49, Pueblo County 32
At Pueblo County: TCA overcame a nine-point deficit in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets 12-0 and never relinquished the lead.
Micah Lamberth led the 2-0 Titans with 20 points and Kade Walker had 11.
Fossil Ridge Tipoff
Vista Ridge 58, Mountain View 39
At Fossil Ridge: A 15-6 edge after the first quarter helped propel the Wolves to a tournament win over Mountain View.
A pair of sophomores led Vista Ridge in scoring with Caden Monson racking up 17 points, followed by Trey Fowler with 11.
Discovery Canyon 70, Canon City 59
At Discovery Canyon: DCC’s Ethan Hall scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Thunder to a season-opening win.
Brandon Clawson followed with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Ethan Smith scored 11.
Mountain Vista / Rock Canyon Tournament
Rock Canyon 70, Liberty 37
At Rocky Canyon: Gus Rivas led the Lancers with 11 points.
Faith Christian Tournament
The Vanguard School 66, Delta 39
Rocky Mountain 69, Rampart 58
Pikes Peak Christian 60, Bethune 28
Far Northeast 89, Mesa Ridge 58
Falcon 53, Prairie View 48
Holy Family 43, Sierra 33
Paul Davis Classic
Evergreen 50, Palmer 42
Colorado Springs Christian 76, Calhan 49
Atlas Prep 44, James Irwin 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Invitational
Palmer 56, Discovery Canyon
At Palmer: Palmer jumped out to a big lead over Discovery Canyon with a 38-11 edge at halftime and continued from there.
Freshman Alyssa Rodriguez led the Terrors with 12 points followed by Jaiden Jones with 10.
Colorado Springs Christian 50, Calhan 37
At Calhan: Sophomore Elleah Hoekert led the Lions with 18 points in a season-opening win.
Senior Corrie Anderson followed with 15 points.
Coronado Tournament
Palmer Ridge 49, Coronado 35
Montrose 45, Harrison 39
Faith Christian Tournament
The Vanguard School 59, Delta 47
Rock Canyon Tournament
Liberty 52, Rock Canyon 45
Peyton 66, Edison 32
Bethune 29, Pikes Peak Christian 19
Rampart 45, Rocky Mountain 40
Lewis-Palmer 48, Centaurus 36
Monarch 61, Falcon 44
ICE HOCKEY
Coronado 2, Air Academy 1 (OT)
At Sertich: Aaron Leaf played hero for Coronado in its first win of the season, netting two goals including an overtime game-winner.
Both of Leaf’s goals were unassistsed. Air Academy’s lone goal was scored by Joey Polaski in the second period, assisted by William MacGuire.
Summit 7, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Honnen: Wyatt Furda scored twice for Cheyenne Mountain but it wasn’t enough as Summit peppered the Indians with 28 shots on goal.
Sawyer Has had a goal and an assist for Cheyenne Mountain, and Mitchell Lewis also had a helper.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Golden Invitational
Widefield 109, St. Mary’s 42
At Golden Community Center Pool: Widefield’s Lyndsey Gaddy and Alyssa McLean won two events each and helped two relay teams to victory as the Gladiators took down St. Mary’s.
Gaddy won the 100 fly (1:21) and the 200 free (2:29.96) while McLean won the 100 breaststroke (1:39.59) and the 50 free (31.65). McLean and Gaddy swam the second and third legs of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, respectively.
St. Mary’s Grace Cairns won the 500 free in 6:47.75 and Grace Jenson claimed the diving competition with a score of 140.10.
WRESTLING
Air Academy 36, Doherty 34
At Air Academy: The 220 pound bout was the deciding factor in a close dual Friday night as Air Academy’s Cole Eck claimed a 2-1 win over Colton Kelley to give the Kadets an eight-point lead heading into the final match of the day.
Jared Bilstein of Doherty pinned Jaxon Sak-Bachini in 32 seconds in the 285-pound match, but the Kadets had already clinched the win.
Doherty’s Roshawn Webb had a pin in 26 seconds in his 120-pound match for the fastest fall of the day. Air Academy earned four wins by fall from Jalman Adams (182), Bailey Badwound (145), Ben Haddad (138) and Micah Hein (113).