BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 70, Mesa Ridge 33
At The Classical Academy: Tyler Trogstad had a double-double and two other Titans finished in double figures in a dominant 4A CSML win.
Trogstad scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds. Micah Lamberth led TCA (14-5, 9-3) in scoring with 15 points and Kade Walker had 13 points.
Mesa Ridge (2-18, 1-12) was led by Keon Whites with 10 points.
Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Kiowa 19
At Kiowa: ECA earned a 39-11 edge in the first half of a 1A District 7 game on the way to the team’s sixth straight victory.
Jason Holt had 20 points and two blocks for the Eagles (14-2, 3-1) and Sam Mote scored 12.
Cheyenne Mountain 73, Air Academy 62
At Air Academy: Heading into the second half with just a three-point edge, Cheyenne Mountain outscored Air Academy 23-13 in the third quarter on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Sand Creek 59, Vista Ridge 45
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek limited Vista Ridge to just 14 points in the first half, all the while racking up an 18 point lead on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Canon City 67, Woodland Park 46
Dolores Huerta 49, Peyton 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 36, Fountain-Fort Carson 33
At Coronado: A slow first half proved to be the downfall for Fountain-Fort Carson as Coronado snapped the Trojans’ six-game winning streak.
Danae Christensen led F-FC (17-2, 8-2 5A/4A CSML) with eight points and had 16 rebounds, followed by Raekyiah Williams with seven points. Tauja Durham had 11 rebounds.
The win broke a three-game skid for Coronado (5-16, 4-6)
Air Academy 63, Cheyenne Mountain 44
At Air Academy: Senior Kylee Blacksten scored her 1,000th career point in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain. She had 17 points in the Kadets’ fifth consecutive win.
Brooke Moss followed with 13 points for the Kadets (13-5, 7-3) and Annie Louthan had 12.
Cheyenne Mountain is 13-8 and 6-6 in league play.
Canon City 59, Woodland Park 26
At Woodland Park: Jerika Moore had 22 points to lead Canon City to its 16th consecutive win.
The Tigers remain undefeated in the 4A CSML.
Sierra 80, Mitchell 36
At Mitchell: Sierra coach Joseph Williams celebrated his 150th win as the Stallions dominated Mitchell in a 4A CSML victory.
Sierra (16-4, 12-1) had over 60 points in the first half and was led by Ariana Reyes who scored a career-high 28 points. D'nae Wilson and Annalisa Mileto added 15 each.
Mitchell is 7-13 and 2-11 in the CSML.
Manitou Springs 61, Florence 21
Peyton 87, Dolores Huerta 51
Lamar 46, James Irwin 29
Vanguard 47, Salida 37
Sand Creek 76, Vista Ridge 39
Kiowa 43, Evangelical Christian Academy 40
Colorado Springs Christian 43, Ellicott 38
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Resurrection Christian 2
At Honnen: Four different Indians scored to help Cheyenne Mountain past Resurrection Christian.
Phillip Bramble, Daniel Vujcich, Wyatt Furda and Denton Damgaard scored for Cheyenne Mountain and Jaden Weed made 11 stops in goal.
Glenwood Springs 10, Coronado 0
Summit 12, Liberty 2