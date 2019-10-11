Palmer Ridge 42, Lutheran 20
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge (5-1) never trailed, scoring at least one touchdown in each quarter Friday, and opened 3A Central conference play successfully.
Raef Ruel rushed for two long touchdowns of 49 and 42 yards, and also had a one-yard score in the first half. Senior receiver Deuce Roberson had a 40-yard touchdown reception from Luke McAllister, and returned a 50-yard fumble recovery. Noah Brom also had a short rushing touchdown for Palmer Ridge.
The Bears defense had five sacks, according to the MaxPreps scoretracker. Marcellus Reed had an interception, and Cam Jones had a fumble recovery.
Pine Creek 62, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Pine Creek improved to 5-1 by scoring 49 points in the first half to cruise to a victory in its first 4A Southern conference action. The Indians fall to 2-4 and 0-1.
The Eagles had six rushing touchdowns including a 65-yard score by David Moore III.
Discovery Canyon 51, Littleton 0
At Littleton: The Thunder (5-1, 1-0 3A Central) ran through Littleton, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second. Discovery Canyon has outscored opponents 120-41 during its three-game winning streak.
Seven different Thunder players found the end zone Friday. Jonah Isakson tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hall to open the scoring. That score was followed by a fumble return for a touchdown by Jed Keegan, a 17-yard rush by Drew Listello and a two-yard rush by Marshall Pike all in the first quarter.
Michael Hanna had a 15-yard score, and Kenneth Pasion had a 70-yard punt return. Korbin Johnson rounded out Discovery Canyon's scoring with a three-yard rush.
Johnson also had an interception, and the DCC defense had a safety in the first half.
Fountain-Fort Carson 18, Douglas County 6
At F-FC: The Trojans (2-5) got a much-needed win with a strong defensive effort to move to 2-5 and 1-1 in the 5A South standings.
Fountain-Fort Carson was tied with Douglas County 6-6 at halftime before a pair of rushing touchdowns gave the Trojans an edge.
Rampart 41, Widefield 6
At Widefield: The Rams (2-4) won for the second time in three weeks by scoring all their points in the first half and opened 4A Pikes Peak play with a victory. The Gladiators fall to 0-6 and 0-1.
Rampart's Cale Cormaney threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, and pulled down an interception in the first quarter.
Chris Yoo had a short touchdown run, and Logan Candelaria rushed for 31-yards into the end zone. Thomas Boyle also returned a fumble 14-yards to the house.
Cañon City 30, Sand Creek 6
At Sand Creek: The Tigers (1-5, 1-0 3A Southern) picked up their first win of the season. The Scorpions (2-4, 0-1) have now lost four straight.
Raymond Cammel had two long touchdown runs for Canon City, including a game-opening 67-yarder. He also had a short three-yard rush after an Austin Welles interception.
Tiger quarterback Harrison Palifas found Seth Newton for a four-yard touchdown pass and Wyatt Wilder had a 13-yard field goal.
Sand Creek's Caleb Kruse tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Coby Bailey to break the shutout late in the fourth quarter.
Lamar 56, Woodland Park 19
At Woodland Park: The Panthers have leveled off at 3-3 after starting the season 3-1, and drop to 0-2 in the 2A Tri-Peaks standings.
Colin Kucera connected with Bryson Cox for a short touchdown early in the first quarter, but Woodland Park was kept out of the end zone until late in the third when Kucera found Cox again for a 62-yard touchdown.
The duo connected once more late in the fourth quarter for a 55-yard touchdown.
Florence 47, St. Mary’s 6
At Florence: The Huskies scored 40 points in the first half to enable the running clock and improve to 6-0 and 2-0 in 1A Tri-Peaks play. The Pirates fall to 1-5 and 0-2.
Pueblo West 47, Liberty 0
At District 20 Stadium: The Cyclones blew through Liberty with 34 first-half points in the team's 4A Pikes Peak opener. The Lancers fall to 2-4.
Pikes Peak Christian 58, Custer County 0
At PPC: The Eagles dominated from the get-go to move to 4-1 and 3-0 in the A-8 Southern standings. During its four-game win streak, Pikes Peak Christian has a 216-10 scoring differential.