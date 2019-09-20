Lewis-Palmer 28, Cañon City 23
At Cañon City: The Rangers (3-1) were in control from wire to wire, leading 21-7 at the half and 28-10 after three quarters. The Tigers’ fourth quarter rally came up short, dropping them to 0-4.
Discovery Canyon 35, Holy Family 21
At District 20 Stadium: The Thunder (3-1) bounced back from a loss to Pueblo South last week by running through Holy Family. Discovery Canyon will play at rival Pueblo East next week.
Woodland Park 49, Summit 10
At Woodland Park: The Panthers led 14-10 at the half before exploding for 35 points in the final two quarters. Woodland Park (2-1) has outscored its last two opponents 100-10 and will travel to Battle Mountain next week.
Dakota Ridge 41, Vista Ridge 21
At Dakota Ridge: The Wolves led 7-0 early in the first quarter, but 4A power Dakota Ridge was too much the rest of the way. Vista Ridge hosts Rampart for homecoming next week.
Fairview 54, Doherty 21
At Gerry Barry Stadium: Doherty (0-4) was able to hang with one of the premier 5A teams in the state for a quarter, trailing just 14-7 after the first. Fairview used a 26-point second quarter to open the game up. The Spartans will travel to ThunderRidge next week.
Grandview 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 24
At F-FC: The Trojans (1-3) came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, as they led the powerhouse Huskies 17-14 after one quarter. F-FC trailed 21-17 at the half before Grandview pulled away in the second half.
Harrison 22, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Harrison: The Panthers (2-1) used a steady attack, scoring seven points in both the second and third quarters, and adding eight more in the fourth to pick up their second straight victory.
Falcon 22, Cheyenne Mountain 19
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Falcons (1-2) led 13-7 at the half and used a 9-6 fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the season. The Indians struck first, leading 7-0 after one quarter, but ultimately fell to 1-2.
Falcon, Darius McFarland (21), makes a crucial catch to set up a touchdown play during the 19-22 win against Cheyenne Mountain Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Cheyenne Mountain’s, Dominic Seaton (1), tries to hold onto the ball as the Falcon defense closes in during the Falcons 19-22 win over the Indians Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Cheyenne Mountain’s QB, Caden Bellew (8), is sacked by Falcon, Talon Kilpatrick (27), during the Indians 19-22 loss to the Falcons Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Falcon, Darius McFarland (21), straight arms Indian, Kyle Elligot (25), to gain rushing yards during the Falcons 19-22 victory over Cheyenne Mountain Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Indian, Soren Herzog (24), rushes into the Falcon defense for a short yardage gain during Cheyenne Mountains 19-22 loss to the Falcons Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Falcons Tight End, Cole Pitts (34), prepares to catch a TD pass to put Falcon on the board during there 19-22 victory over Cheyenne Mountain Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Falcon, Nolan Favreau (3), grabs a pass before taking off into the End Zone during the Falcons 19-22 win against the Indians Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Falcon, Nolan Favreau (3), rushes against the Indians during the Falcons 19-22 win over Cheyenne Mountain Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Falcon QB, Cameron Robinette (6), sneaks through the Indian defense to gain a first down during Falcons 19-22 win against Cheyenne Mountain Friday September 20, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Resurrection Christian 21, The Classical Academy 3
At TCA: The Titans (2-2) led 3-0 after one quarter, but couldn’t find the scoreboard again the rest of the way. Cade Palmer rushed 33 times for 115 yards for TCA.
TCA has a bye week upcoming, before starting 2A Tri-Peaks conference play against Lamar on Oct. 4.
Alamosa 56, Mitchell 2
At Alamosa: The Marauders (0-3) travel to Pueblo County next week.
Faith Christian 56, Manitou Springs 0
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs (1-2) will travel to rival St. Mary’s next week.
Pikes Peak Christian 58, Calhan 0
At PPC: The Eagles improve to 2-1 and have outscored their last two opponents 110-0. Calhan saw its two-game winning streak end and is 2-2.