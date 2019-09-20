Lewis-Palmer 28, Cañon City 23

At Cañon City: The Rangers (3-1) were in control from wire to wire, leading 21-7 at the half and 28-10 after three quarters. The Tigers’ fourth quarter rally came up short, dropping them to 0-4.

Discovery Canyon 35, Holy Family 21

At District 20 Stadium: The Thunder (3-1) bounced back from a loss to Pueblo South last week by running through Holy Family. Discovery Canyon will play at rival Pueblo East next week.

Woodland Park 49, Summit 10

At Woodland Park: The Panthers led 14-10 at the half before exploding for 35 points in the final two quarters. Woodland Park (2-1) has outscored its last two opponents 100-10 and will travel to Battle Mountain next week.

Dakota Ridge 41, Vista Ridge 21

At Dakota Ridge: The Wolves led 7-0 early in the first quarter, but 4A power Dakota Ridge was too much the rest of the way. Vista Ridge hosts Rampart for homecoming next week.

Fairview 54, Doherty 21

At Gerry Barry Stadium: Doherty (0-4) was able to hang with one of the premier 5A teams in the state for a quarter, trailing just 14-7 after the first. Fairview used a 26-point second quarter to open the game up. The Spartans will travel to ThunderRidge next week.

Grandview 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 24

At F-FC: The Trojans (1-3) came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, as they led the powerhouse Huskies 17-14 after one quarter. F-FC trailed 21-17 at the half before Grandview pulled away in the second half.

Harrison 22, Pueblo Centennial 0

At Harrison: The Panthers (2-1) used a steady attack, scoring seven points in both the second and third quarters, and adding eight more in the fourth to pick up their second straight victory.

Falcon 22, Cheyenne Mountain 19

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Falcons (1-2) led 13-7 at the half and used a 9-6 fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the season. The Indians struck first, leading 7-0 after one quarter, but ultimately fell to 1-2.

Resurrection Christian 21, The Classical Academy 3

At TCA: The Titans (2-2) led 3-0 after one quarter, but couldn’t find the scoreboard again the rest of the way. Cade Palmer rushed 33 times for 115 yards for TCA.

TCA has a bye week upcoming, before starting 2A Tri-Peaks conference play against Lamar on Oct. 4.

Alamosa 56, Mitchell 2

At Alamosa: The Marauders (0-3) travel to Pueblo County next week.

Faith Christian 56, Manitou Springs 0

At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs (1-2) will travel to rival St. Mary’s next week.

Pikes Peak Christian 58, Calhan 0

At PPC: The Eagles improve to 2-1 and have outscored their last two opponents 110-0. Calhan saw its two-game winning streak end and is 2-2.