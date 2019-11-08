FOOTBALL
5A State Playoffs First Round
Cherokee Trail 35, Fountain-Fort Carson 17
At Cherokee Trail: The No. 24-seeded Trojans trailed 21-3 at the half and saw a rally, which included two fourth-quarter touchdowns, fall short against the No. 9 Cougars. F-FC finishes the season 3-8.
Highlands Ranch 59, Doherty 7
At Highlands Ranch: The No. 20 Spartans trailed just 10-0 at the half, but the No. 13 Falcons exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to put the game away. Doherty’s season ends at 3-8.
Pueblo West 28, Rampart 14
At Rampart: Chris Yoo’s six-yard touchdown run gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead, but the Cyclones would score the next 21 points and hold a 21-7 lead after three quarters.
Cale Cormaney powered in for one-yard score in the fourth quarter to make it 21-14, but Pueblo West hung on to win the 4A Pikes Peak title. Rampart finishes the regular season 5-5 and 4-1 in conference.
Falcon 36, Sand Creek 28
At Sand Creek: Falcon overcame an early 14-0 deficit to defeat its 3A Southern rival. Francisco Ponce rushed for a one-yard touchdown and then found Cole Pitts for the two-point conversion to put the Falcons (5-5, 4-1 3A Southern) up 29-22 in the fourth. Sand Creek’s Syncere Loftis completed an eight-yard touchdown to Vincent Holien, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
Landon Jones then capped the victory with a 28-yard rushing touchdown late in the game for the Falcons.
Earlier in the game, Loftis threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Greg Garnett, and Garnett added a 67-yard fumble return score on defense.
Falcon finishes second place in the conference behind Harrison. The Scorpions finish the season 3-7.
Liberty 37, Air Academy 28
At Air Academy: The Lancers picked up a win over their D-20 rivals to finish the season 4-6, while the Kadets fall to 6-4.
Lewis-Palmer 49, Littleton 0
At L-P: The Rangers ended the season on a high note, picking up their fourth win and first 3A Central conference victory.
Cañon City 53, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Tigers finish the season 3-7 and 3-2 in 3A Southern conference play. The Stallions fall to 1-9.
Grand Junction Central 28, Mesa Ridge 14
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies end their season at 5-5.