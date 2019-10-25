Doherty 36, Legend 34
At Garry Berry: The Spartans pulled off a huge upset, defeating the No. 10-ranked 5A team in the state. Doherty (2-7, 2-2 5A South) trailed four different times throughout the game, but battled back each time, eventually taking a 28-27 lead late in the third quarter and not trailing again.
Regis Jesuit 41, Fountain-Fort Carson 21
At Regis Jesuit: The Trojans (3-6, 2-2 5A South) fell behind 27-0 and couldn’t recover against the undefeated Raiders.
The Classical Academy 7, La Junta 0
At La Junta: The Titans scored the game’s lone touchdown on a reverse, 45-yard pass from Hayden Cooper to Aden Timson with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter. The TCA defense finished off the shutout with a final stop with 1:33 left in the game.
TCA improves to 6-2 and clinches the 2A Tri-Peaks League title with the victory.
Pueblo West 42, Air Academy 14
At Pueblo West: Air Academy saw its six-game winning streak snapped, falling behind 35-0 at the half. The Kadets are now 6-2 and 2-1in the 4A Pikes Peak standings.
Liberty 49, Widefield 0
At D-20 Stadium: It was all Lancers, as the home team led 28-0 at the half and cruised to victory to break a five-game losing streak. Mike Cornelius returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown for Liberty (3-5, 1-2 4A Pikes Peak) and Daucin Dvorsky threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Salus.
Widefield falls to 0-8.
Sand Creek 42, Mitchell 0
At Sand Creek: It was the Greg Garnett show all night for Sand Creek. The junior running back had rushing touchdowns of 87, 32, 5 and 3 yards, and added a 60-yard punt return score to bring his total to five times crossing the goal line.
Syncere Loftis threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Coby Bailey for the Scorpions (3-5, 1-2 3A Southern).
Mitchell falls to 1-7 and 1-2 in league.
Harrison 55, Sierra 12
At Harrison: The Panthers took it to their rivals and improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Southern standings. The Stallions fall to 1-7 and 1-2.
Falcon 21, Cañon City 20
At Falcon: The Falcons improve to 3-5 and 2-1 in the 3A Southern standings. The Tigers fall to 1-7 and 1-2.
Elizabeth 15, Woodland Park 6
At Elizabeth: Braden Roskam scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard rush. A 9-0 third quarter for Elizabeth was the difference. Woodland Park falls to 4-4 and 1-3 in 2A Tri-Peaks play.
Centauri 28, Florence 20
At Centauri: The Huskies (7-1) fell short in a tough road environment. Josh Martinez had a 13-yard rushing score, Owen Busetti added a 13-yard touchdown run and Jian Aguilar snared a pick-six for Florence.
Colorado Springs Christian School 40, St. Mary’s 6
At St. Mary’s: Caleb Stockton threw touchdown passes to Joe Dunn, Peyton Brones and Andrew Knedler to lead the way for CSCS (7-1, 3-0 1A Tri-Peaks). Brones added a 60-yard rushing score, while Dunn added a 5-yard rushing touchdown of his own. Rian Chavez chipped in with a 4-yard rushing score for the Lions.
CSCS will travel to Florence next week for the conference championship game.
St. Mary’s falls to 2-6 and 0-3.
Vista Ridge 23, Mesa Ridge 14
At Mesa Ridge: The Wolves improve to 4-4 and 2-1 in the 4A Southern. The Grizzlies fall to 4-4 and 1-2.
Pikes Peak Christian 33, Swink 8
At Swink: The Eagles (7-1) won their seventh straight and clinched the 8-man Southern League championship.
Crowley County 41, Peyton 8
At Crowley County: Dresden Howeth had the lone score for the Panthers (4-4, 2-2 1A Santa Fe) on a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the game.