5d55adb41bb80.image.jpg

File, The Gazette

Doherty 36, Legend 34

At Garry Berry: The Spartans pulled off a huge upset, defeating the No. 10-ranked 5A team in the state. Doherty (2-7, 2-2 5A South) trailed four different times throughout the game, but battled back each time, eventually taking a 28-27 lead late in the third quarter and not trailing again.

Regis Jesuit 41, Fountain-Fort Carson 21

At Regis Jesuit: The Trojans (3-6, 2-2 5A South) fell behind 27-0 and couldn’t recover against the undefeated Raiders.

The Classical Academy 7, La Junta 0

At La Junta: The Titans scored the game’s lone touchdown on a reverse, 45-yard pass from Hayden Cooper to Aden Timson with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter. The TCA defense finished off the shutout with a final stop with 1:33 left in the game.

TCA improves to 6-2 and clinches the 2A Tri-Peaks League title with the victory.

Pueblo West 42, Air Academy 14

At Pueblo West: Air Academy saw its six-game winning streak snapped, falling behind 35-0 at the half. The Kadets are now 6-2 and 2-1in the 4A Pikes Peak standings.

Liberty 49, Widefield 0

At D-20 Stadium: It was all Lancers, as the home team led 28-0 at the half and cruised to victory to break a five-game losing streak. Mike Cornelius returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown for Liberty (3-5, 1-2 4A Pikes Peak) and Daucin Dvorsky threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Salus.

Widefield falls to 0-8.

Sand Creek 42, Mitchell 0

At Sand Creek: It was the Greg Garnett show all night for Sand Creek. The junior running back had rushing touchdowns of 87, 32, 5 and 3 yards, and added a 60-yard punt return score to bring his total to five times crossing the goal line.

Syncere Loftis threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Coby Bailey for the Scorpions (3-5, 1-2 3A Southern).

Mitchell falls to 1-7 and 1-2 in league.

Harrison 55, Sierra 12

At Harrison: The Panthers took it to their rivals and improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Southern standings. The Stallions fall to 1-7 and 1-2.

Falcon 21, Cañon City 20

At Falcon: The Falcons improve to 3-5 and 2-1 in the 3A Southern standings. The Tigers fall to 1-7 and 1-2.

Elizabeth 15, Woodland Park 6

At Elizabeth: Braden Roskam scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard rush. A 9-0 third quarter for Elizabeth was the difference. Woodland Park falls to 4-4 and 1-3 in 2A Tri-Peaks play.

Centauri 28, Florence 20

At Centauri: The Huskies (7-1) fell short in a tough road environment. Josh Martinez had a 13-yard rushing score, Owen Busetti added a 13-yard touchdown run and Jian Aguilar snared a pick-six for Florence.

Colorado Springs Christian School 40, St. Mary’s 6

At St. Mary’s: Caleb Stockton threw touchdown passes to Joe Dunn, Peyton Brones and Andrew Knedler to lead the way for CSCS (7-1, 3-0 1A Tri-Peaks). Brones added a 60-yard rushing score, while Dunn added a 5-yard rushing touchdown of his own. Rian Chavez chipped in with a 4-yard rushing score for the Lions.

CSCS will travel to Florence next week for the conference championship game.

St. Mary’s falls to 2-6 and 0-3.

Vista Ridge 23, Mesa Ridge 14

At Mesa Ridge: The Wolves improve to 4-4 and 2-1 in the 4A Southern. The Grizzlies fall to 4-4 and 1-2.

Pikes Peak Christian 33, Swink 8

At Swink: The Eagles (7-1) won their seventh straight and clinched the 8-man Southern League championship.

Crowley County 41, Peyton 8

At Crowley County: Dresden Howeth had the lone score for the Panthers (4-4, 2-2 1A Santa Fe) on a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the game.