The Classical Academy 48, Lamar 27

At TCA: The Titans (3-2) bounced back from a two-game losing streak to run past the Savages. Cade Palmer had a big night, with touchdown runs of one, four, six and 10 yards, coupled with a 27-yard receiving score.

Doherty 35, Douglas County 13

At Doherty: The Spartans picked up their first win of the season with a big performance against the Huskies.

Legend 23, Fountain-Fort Carson 21

At Legend: The Trojans (1-5) took one of the best 5A teams in the state to the limit but ultimately came up short.

Cheyenne Mountain 13, Widefield 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians’ defense pitched a shutout to move Cheyenne Mountain to 2-3. Widefield falls to 0-5.

Pueblo Central 31, Sand Creek 6

At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (2-3) trailed just 7-6 after one quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

Wheat Ridge 21, Liberty 14

At Wheat Ridge: The Lancers (2-3) led 14-13 entering the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on and dropped their third straight game.

Green Mountain 45, Falcon 6

At Falcon: The Falcons didn’t score until the fourth quarter and fell to 1-4.

La Junta 6, Woodland Park 0

At La Junta: The Panthers defense held a powerful attack to just six points, but Woodland Park couldn’t find the end zone and drops to 3-2.

Grand Junction 42, Coronado 20

At Coronado: The Cougars fall to 1-4.

Ponderosa 26, Vista Ridge 7

At Vista Ridge: The Wolves fall to 2-3.

Elizabeth 61, Manitou Springs 7

At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs (2-3) held their own in the first quarter, but a 26-point blitz by Elizabeth in the second quarter made it a 47-7 halftime lead.

Pueblo Centennial 43, Sierra 0

At Pueblo Centennial: It was all Bulldogs, as the 41-0 first half score enacted the running clock early. Sierra falls to 0-5.

Florence 38, Rye 6

At Rye: The Huskies remain undefeated with the win, moving to 5-0.

Buena Vista 34, St. Mary’s 7

At St. Mary’s: The Pirates fall to 1-4.

Peyton 43, Ellicott 0

At Peyton: The Panthers (3-2) scored 37 points in the first quarter to end this one early. Ellicott drops to 0-5.

Lutheran 78, Mitchell 0