Rampart 35, Air Academy 14
At Air Academy: Chris Yoo, Michael Edwards, Cale Cormaney and Kevin Witcher all scored touchdowns for the Rams (5-4, 4-0 4A Pikes Peak). Rampart has won four in a row and travels to Pueblo West for a conference title game next Friday.
Air Academy falls to 6-3 and 2-2.
Pine Creek 49, Grand Junction 0
At Grand Junction: The Eagles took a 28-0 halftime lead en route to clinching at least a share of the 4A Southern title. Pine Creek (8-1, 4-0 4A Southern) looks to clinch the outright title when it takes on Vista Ridge next week.
Discovery Canyon 20, Lutheran 7
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder got two rushing touchdowns from Marshall Pike, of 25 and 12 yards, and Kevin Frye added a 5-yard rushing score to power Discovery Canyon (8-1, 4-0 3A Central) to its sixth-straight victory.
Next weekend Discovery Canyon hosts Palmer Ridge with the conference title on the line.
Florence 13, CSCS 10
At Florence: The Huskies rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win the 1A Tri-Peaks title. Florence (8-1, 4-0 1A Tri-Peaks) tied the score at the end of the third quarter before sophomore Jenkins Phillips kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal late in the fourth.
Peyton Brones scored the lone touchdown for the Lions (7-2, 3-1).
Harrison 41, Sand Creek 0
At Harrison: The Panthers led 21-0 at the half and 34-0 after three quarters, and with the win clinched a share of the 3A Southern title. Harrison (8-1, 4-0 3A Southern) will look to cap the regular season with the outright title with a win against Mitchell next week.
Sand Creek falls to 3-5 and 1-2.
Mesa Ridge 8, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Grizzlies (5-4, 2-2 4A Southern) used a safety and a third-quarter touchdown to win a defensive battle.
The Indians fall to 2-7 and 0-4.
Cañon City 50, Mitchell 0
At Cañon City: Harrison Pilafas threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns, both to Seth Newton, and Raymond Cammel added 111 rushing yards and three scores to lead the Tigers (2-7, 2-2 3A Southern).
Mitchell falls to 1-8 and 1-3.
Lamar 35, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: Zane Rankin and Walker Kee each scored two rushing touchdowns as the Savages rolled to a road victory to clinch second place in the 2A Tri-Peaks standings. The Cardinals finish the regular season 6-3 and 3-2 in conference play.
Falcon 47, Sierra 0
At Falcon: The Falcons (4-5, 2-2 3A Southern) jumped out to a 26-0 lead after one quarter. The
Stallions fall to 1-8 and 1-3.
Pueblo West 48, Widefield 0
At Widefield: This one was all Cyclones, as they lived up to their name with 34 first-half points.
Widefield falls to 0-9.
Peyton 50, Trinidad 0
At Peyton: Colton Murray rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns to lead Peyton. The Panthers (5-4, 3-2 1A Santa Fe) also got a 73-yard kickoff return touchdown from West Hart, and interceptions returns for trouchdowns from Dresden Howeth and Iley Tuttle.
Rye 27, St. Mary’s 0
At Rye: The Pirates finish the season 2-7.